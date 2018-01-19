 »   »   » Carbon Movie Review: Shines Like A Diamond, But Only At Parts!

Fahadh Faasil As Siby

Fahadh Faasil is at his extreme best. He doesn't disappoint the audiences at any point of time and in fact, in some of the portions of the second half where the film goes down, he steps in as the big saviour with his charismatic performance. The transformation and the journey of Siby is completely safe in the hands of Fahadh Faasil.



Mamtha Mohandas As Sameera

Mamtha Mohandas essays the character Sameera, who is an adventure-loving bold girl. The role suits her perfectly and she makes her presence felt with a very genuine performance with the required intensity.



Rest Of The Cast

Carbon has a huge star cast and features some of the prominent Malayalam actors in important roles. Veterans like Nedumudi Venu and Vijayaraghavan have played their part well. Kochu Preman gets to play a meaty role and has made the best use of the opportunity. It was indeed refreshing to see Spadikam George in a fresh role. Soubin Shahir has done his part well, but felt like he could have been used much more in the film.



Script & Direction - Venu

Venu has donned the hat of the scriptwriter for the first time. The story of carbon is an interesting one though predictable at parts. It has to be said that the central character Siby has been developed particularly well. At the same time, the writer in Venu has failed a bit in the second half where the film loses the grip at parts.



Nevertheless, the film-maker in Venu has managed to make a product which has its own share of brilliance. In some of the sequences, he does spell magic with his peculiar kind of making, which makes the audiences think. In fact, the film has many such moments, which needs the audiences to use their brains. At the same time, the film-maker in him hasn't done much to get away from the clichés usually associated with such movies.



Cinematography - KU Mohanan

The review would definitely be incomplete without talking about brilliant frames set by KU Mohanan. In fact, the cinematographer has captured all the aspects of the forest to it perfection, be it the beauty, the loneliness or the horror mood. It has to be said that the film is rich in visual beauty and it is one of the biggest positives of the movie.



Music - Vishal Bharadwaj

Vishal Bharadwaj returns to Mollywood with Carbon. This is his second venture in Malayalam after Daya. The songs of the film are fine but it has to be said that the placement of the songs does hamper the pace at portions.

