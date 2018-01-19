 »   »   » Carbon Movie Review: Shines Like A Diamond, But Only At Parts!

Carbon, directed by popular cinematographer turned film-maker Venu has hit the theatres today (January 19, 2017). Starring Fahadh Faasil in the lead role, the film is high on expectations and the poster and the trailer of the film promise a different experience for the audiences.
Plot
The story of Carbon revolves around a youngster named Siby, who is a representative of today's youth. Siby's big aim is to make money but his own plans and ideas for achieving it. At a juncture, he gets to know about a treasure deep inside the woods and what happens rest has been narrated in Carbon.
At first, let's see how the cast & crew members of Carbon have fared for the movie..
Fahadh Faasil As Siby
Fahadh Faasil is at his extreme best. He doesn't disappoint the audiences at any point of time and in fact, in some of the portions of the second half where the film goes down, he steps in as the big saviour with his charismatic performance. The transformation and the journey of Siby is completely safe in the hands of Fahadh Faasil.
Mamtha Mohandas As Sameera
Mamtha Mohandas essays the character Sameera, who is an adventure-loving bold girl. The role suits her perfectly and she makes her presence felt with a very genuine performance with the required intensity.
Rest Of The Cast
Carbon has a huge star cast and features some of the prominent Malayalam actors in important roles. Veterans like Nedumudi Venu and Vijayaraghavan have played their part well. Kochu Preman gets to play a meaty role and has made the best use of the opportunity. It was indeed refreshing to see Spadikam George in a fresh role. Soubin Shahir has done his part well, but felt like he could have been used much more in the film.
Script & Direction - Venu
Venu has donned the hat of the scriptwriter for the first time. The story of carbon is an interesting one though predictable at parts. It has to be said that the central character Siby has been developed particularly well. At the same time, the writer in Venu has failed a bit in the second half where the film loses the grip at parts.
Nevertheless, the film-maker in Venu has managed to make a product which has its own share of brilliance. In some of the sequences, he does spell magic with his peculiar kind of making, which makes the audiences think. In fact, the film has many such moments, which needs the audiences to use their brains. At the same time, the film-maker in him hasn't done much to get away from the clichés usually associated with such movies.
Cinematography - KU Mohanan
The review would definitely be incomplete without talking about brilliant frames set by KU Mohanan. In fact, the cinematographer has captured all the aspects of the forest to it perfection, be it the beauty, the loneliness or the horror mood. It has to be said that the film is rich in visual beauty and it is one of the biggest positives of the movie.
Music - Vishal Bharadwaj
Vishal Bharadwaj returns to Mollywood with Carbon. This is his second venture in Malayalam after Daya. The songs of the film are fine but it has to be said that the placement of the songs does hamper the pace at portions.
Overall View
The first half of carbon offers a smooth ride for the audiences. It takes us through the life of Siby and the way in which it has been showcased is rather interesting. The initial parts of the film are filled with lots of enjoyable moments with Fahadh Faasil in top form. Carbon also comes out successful in building the curiosity of the audiences about the adventure element in the movie.
The film does shift to a new terrain in the second half. It has to be said that the second half does lose the steam at parts. There are some lagging portions, with nothing much happening on screen and it might test the patience of the audiences. The clichéd elements also act as a speed breaker.
At the same time, the film has some intense moments to offer, where the film-maker sparks brilliance with the making. The film also doesn't spoon feed the audiences and keeps us thinking about the various prospects, which turns out to be quite effective.
Verdict
Carbon might not be everyone's cup of tea.The film does shine like a diamond at parts and Fahadh Faasil's performance is definitely one of the major highlights of the movie.