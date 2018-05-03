 »   »   » Chanakya Thanthram Review: A Suspense Filled Entertainer That Qualifies To Be A Passable Fare!

Unni Mukundan As Arjun

The role of Arjun was quite safe in the hands of Arjun and it suits the actor in him quite well. He has put up an earnest performance as an intelligent investigator, who is in search of the truth. He appears in various avatars and has looked convincing in each one of them even though some of them looked unwanted in the script. Nothing much has to be said about the effort that he has put in the action sequences and he once again proves that he is one of the best in this business. Having said that, he needs to wok a bit more in the dialogue delivery.



Rest Of The Cast

Anoop Menon plays the role of Iqbal, a person with a mysterious backdrop. He has put in a good performance despite the role having anything new to offer. Sshivada and Shruthi Ramachandran portrayed the roles of Andrea and Irene respectively, and they have done a fine job. Hareesh Perumanna does step in with some occasional chuckles, but most of them were unwanted. Ramesh Pisharody was wasted in a disappointing cameo. The film also features Sai Kumar, Biju Pappan etc., in important roles.



Script & Direction

Chanakya Thanthram's script has been penned by Dinesh Pallath. The story of the film is good and it has elements for building loads of mystery and suspense elements. Coming to the screenplay, it was a shoddy job by the writer in the first half and its only in the latter half that he picks up. Some of the characters and sequences were poorly developed and left over. Nevertheless, he has been successful in teasing the audiences with some smart twists and turns. Moreover, he has done a good job in adding a socially relevant message to the film.



Kannan Thamarakkulam has opted for an approach much similar to the second half of his previous film Achayans. Here, he has given due importance to Unni Mukundan and he has portrayed his character with the required mass appeal and style quotient. However, the director in him has hurried through many things, which has affected the viewing experience. At the same time, his eagerness to portray the film as more of a mass entertainer than a thriller has backfired at instances.







Other Aspects

Cinematography by Pradeep Nair was fine. Editing works should have been better especially in the first half of the movie. Surprisingly, Shaan Rahman's song failed to make an impact and the BGM should be the strong forte in films of this genre but here it was too loud and noisy at many portions.

