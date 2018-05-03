 »   »   » Chanakya Thanthram Review: A Suspense Filled Entertainer That Qualifies To Be A Passable Fare!

Related Articles
Chanakya Thanthram, the Unni Mukundan starrer has graced the big screens. The film, which marks the second association of Unni Mukundan with film-maker Kannan Thamarakkulam, is touted to be a thriller. Has the movie offered the necessary thrills? Read Chanakya Thanthram review to get the answer...
Plot
Arjun S Varma is a youngster who has completed a course in Criminology. Later, he lands up a job with one of the prominent detective agencies. Initially, he is assigned with some tasks, which he does with diligence and ease. But, certain events that follow does put him in a spot of bother. What happens rest has been narrated in Chanakya Thanthram.
At first, let's see how the cast & crew members of Chanakya Thanthram have fared for the movie..
Unni Mukundan As Arjun
The role of Arjun was quite safe in the hands of Arjun and it suits the actor in him quite well. He has put up an earnest performance as an intelligent investigator, who is in search of the truth. He appears in various avatars and has looked convincing in each one of them even though some of them looked unwanted in the script. Nothing much has to be said about the effort that he has put in the action sequences and he once again proves that he is one of the best in this business. Having said that, he needs to wok a bit more in the dialogue delivery.
Rest Of The Cast
Anoop Menon plays the role of Iqbal, a person with a mysterious backdrop. He has put in a good performance despite the role having anything new to offer. Sshivada and Shruthi Ramachandran portrayed the roles of Andrea and Irene respectively, and they have done a fine job. Hareesh Perumanna does step in with some occasional chuckles, but most of them were unwanted. Ramesh Pisharody was wasted in a disappointing cameo. The film also features Sai Kumar, Biju Pappan etc., in important roles.
Script & Direction
Chanakya Thanthram's script has been penned by Dinesh Pallath. The story of the film is good and it has elements for building loads of mystery and suspense elements. Coming to the screenplay, it was a shoddy job by the writer in the first half and its only in the latter half that he picks up. Some of the characters and sequences were poorly developed and left over. Nevertheless, he has been successful in teasing the audiences with some smart twists and turns. Moreover, he has done a good job in adding a socially relevant message to the film.
Kannan Thamarakkulam has opted for an approach much similar to the second half of his previous film Achayans. Here, he has given due importance to Unni Mukundan and he has portrayed his character with the required mass appeal and style quotient. However, the director in him has hurried through many things, which has affected the viewing experience. At the same time, his eagerness to portray the film as more of a mass entertainer than a thriller has backfired at instances.
Other Aspects
Cinematography by Pradeep Nair was fine. Editing works should have been better especially in the first half of the movie. Surprisingly, Shaan Rahman's song failed to make an impact and the BGM should be the strong forte in films of this genre but here it was too loud and noisy at many portions.
Overall View
Chanakya Thanthram has a rather catchy storyline and it does keep the interest of the audiences invested in the film. The first half of the film does take its own time with the film spending too much time on some of the transformation sequences. However, the film picks up pace once it reaches the major turning point. The investigation and the methods of unravelling the real truth are engaging enough. In fact, the second half of the film scores higher marks as it stays loyal to the genre.
Having said that, the film has some speed breakers. The romantic portions in the film add a lacklustre flavour to the film. The humour portions weren't a necessity and such add-ons do spoil the mood of the film at portions.
Verdict
It would be right to call Chanakya Thanthram as more of a suspense filled entertainer, which manages to thrill the audiences at parts.
