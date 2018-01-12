 »   »   » Daivame Kaithozham K Kumarakanam Movie Review

Daivame Kaithzoham K Kumarakanam, the much anticipated film of Jayaram, directed by none other than popular actor Salim Kumar has hit the theatres today (January 12, 2018). Daivame Kaithozham K Kumarakanam has been tagged as an entertainer giving due importance to Fun, Family and Fantasy.

Plot



The story of Daivame Kaithozham K Kumarakanam takes us through the life of a middle-aged man named Krishna Kumar, who lives with his wife Nirmala and other family members. Like any family, here too the husband and wife have their own share of problems. The film also has some fantasy elements with the entrance of two unexpected members into the village in which the story is set.



Meet the cast & crew members of Daivame Kaithozham K Kumarakanam..



Jayaram As Krishna Kumar Jayaram is back in the role of a family man with Daivame Kaithozham K Kumarakanam. The actor appears as Krishna Kumar, who works as a Village Extension Officer. The audiences have been eager to watch Jayaram in such a role and he is expected to put up a sensational performance.

Anusree As Nirmala Anusree plays a character named Nirmala, the wife of Krishna Kumar in Daivame Kaithozham K Kumarakanam. The film is the actress's first release of the year and it is for the first time that she is teaming up with Jayaram.

Rest Of The Cast Daivame Kaithozham K Kumarakanam has the presence of some of the popular actors of the industry. Nedumudi Venu essaya a crucial role in the film. Similar is the case of actor Kottayam Pradeep. Salim Kumar is also a part of the cast list. Sreenivasan, Harisree Ashokan, Surabhi, Indrans etc., will also be seen doing important roles in the film.

Script & Direction – Salim Kumarakan Daivame Kaithozham K Kumarakanam is the third directorial venture of Salim Kumar. The film has its script penned by the director himself. More importantly, this Jayaram starrer is the first commercial venture of Salim Kumar, the director.

Music & BGM The songs of the film have been set to tune by Nadirshah. The title song of the film has already emerged as a hit. The BGM of the film has been compose by Bijibal.

Other Technical Aspects Young cinematographer Sinu Sidharth has helmed the camera department of Daivame Kaithozham K Kumarakanam. Editing of the film has been done by Riyas.



Stay tuned with Filmibeat to read the full review of Daivame Kaithozham K Kumarakanam..