 »   »   » Daivame Kaithozham K Kumarakanam Movie Review: Vintage Jayaram Is Back!

Rating: 3.0 /5

Daivame Kaithozham K Kumarakanam, the much anticipated film of Jayaram, directed by none other than popular actor Salim Kumar, has hit the theatres today (January 12, 2018). Daivame Kaithozham K Kumarakanam has been tagged as an entertainer giving due importance to Fun, Family and Fantasy.

Plot



The story of Daivame Kaithozham K Kumarakanam is set in a village, where Krishna Kumar and his wife Nirmala reside. Krishna Kumar, who is a village extension officer, has a laid back attitude and he delegates all tasks to his wife. One day, the God and his assistant pay a visit to his house and what happens has been narrated in an interesting manner in Daivame Kaithozham K Kumarakanam.



Let's see how the cast and crew members of Daivame Kaithozham K Kumarakanam have fared for the movie..





Jayaram As Krishna Kumar Here is the Jayaram that we have been waiting to see. The film offers the perfect platform for vintage Jayaram to perform and he is sure to silence his critics, with his portrayal of Krishna Kumar, a family man. He has done his part perfectly well and in the first half of the movie he scores with his impeccable coming timing. Meanwhile, the actor has excelled in the emotional sequences, as well.

Anusree As Nirmala Anusree plays a character named Nirmala, the wife of Krishna Kumar in Daivame Kaithozham K Kumarakanam. She has done her part neatly and the two different versions of Nirmala are safe in her hands.

Rest Of The Cast Nedumudi Venu has been cast as the 'God' and rightly, the ever dependent actor didn't disappoint. It was good to see Kottayam Pradeep in a full-length role as the assistant of God. Sreenivasan makes his presence felt with a role of due importance. It felt like Surabhi was wasted in such a role. On the other hand, Salim Kumar plays a masterstroke and his portrayal of Gopi Karimannoor does offer some moments of laughter.

Script & Direction – Salim Kumarakan This is the third directorial venture of Salim Kumar but it is for the first time that he is handling a commercial movie. The script of the film has been penned by the director himself and it has a rather interesting storyline, with fantasy elements. The writer in him has made it a point to distribute comedy, satire and emotional elements in the right proportions.

Salim Kumar, the film-maker proves once again that he is here to stay. He has been successful in packaging a film, which will suit the taste of the family audiences. Yes, there are some minor glitches in the film where he loses the control and pace in the latter half of the movie. But still, Salim Kumar has wrapped the film with all the necessary ingredients. At the same time, he has dared to bring in some experimental factors in a commercial film like this.

Music & BGM The songs of the film have been set to tune by Nadirshah. The title song of the film has gained the attention of the audiences. Bijibal has done a decent job with the BGM of the film.

Other Technical Aspects Young cinematographer Sinu Sidharth has helmed the camera department of Daivame Kaithozham K Kumarakanam and he has set frames according to the demands of the genre of the film. Editing by Riyas is OK, as he could have done a better job for the second half of the film to get away with the lagging moments. Special mention for the make-up department of the movie.



Overall View



Daivame Kaithozham K Kumarakanam has a uniqueness associated with it. The film could have gone on to become a usual family movie traversing the husband-wife issues. But, the movie takes the aid of fantasy elements to make it a much more interesting affair.



More importantly, Daivame Kaithozham K Kumarakanam serves as a good satire, as well, with the movie touching most of the issues of the current socio-political scenarios, through the various sequences presented in the film. At the same time, some of them have been forced upon, just for the sake of it.



The first half of Daivame Kaithozham K Kumarakanam is a thoroughly entertaining ride with humorous portions ruling the roost. In the second half, the film slows down a bit with the film giving due importance to emotional elements. But still, such sequences are necessary in such family based movies. The film also does offer some surprises and twists and they do hit the right chords.



Verdict



Daivame Kaithozham K Kumarakanam is not an infallible movie, but it serves its purpose by delivering a fine family entertainer with satirical elements...More importantly, the film has brought back the Jayaram that we all love.