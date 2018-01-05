 »   »   » Diwanji Moola Grand Prix Movie Review

Diwanji Moola Grand Prix, directed by popular film-maker Anil Radhakrishna Menon is one among the Malayalam movies, which is all set to kick-start the year 2018. Diwanji Moola Grand Prix did gain the attention right with the announcement of its interesting title, much like the previous ventures of the director.

Plot

The story of Diwanji Moola Grand Prix is set against the backdrop of Thrissur city. The film takes us to a place fondly called as Diwanji Moola, which is set within the Thrissur district. Once, bike racing was a major event of this place and what happens when the event happens yet again forms the crux of the story.

Cast & Crew

Kunchacko Boban As Sajan Joseph In Diwanji Moola Grand Prix, Kunchacko Boban plays a character named Sajan Joseph, who is an IAS officer. This particular role is touted to be quite different from the roles that he has done in the past. Nyla Usha As Effymol Nyla Usha is back to films after a short break. The popular actress essays the role of the leading lady in the film. She plays a character named Effymol, who is a corporation councillor. Vinayakan As Vareedh Vinayakan who came up with a stellar performance in the recently released blockbuster movie Aadu 2 is back in action. In Diwanji Moola Grand Prix, he essays a character named Vareedh. Rest Of The Cast Diwanji Moola Grand Prix has a strong star cast in it. The film also features actors like Siddique, Nedumudi Venu, Asokan, Kanaaran Hareesh, newcomer Rahul etc., in prominent roles. Director – Anil Radhakrishna Menon Diwanji Moola Grand Prix is the fourth directorial venture of the National Award winning film-maker. His previous release was Lord Livingstone 7000 Kandi, which had hit the theatres in the year 2015. Script – Anil Radhakrishna Menon & Prasanth Nair Diwanji Moola Grand Prix has been jointly scripted by Prasanth Nair and Anil Radhakrishna Menon. Prasanth Nair himself is an IAS officer. Other Departments The cinematography department of Diwanji Moola Grand Prix has been handled by Action Hero Biju fame Alex J Pulickal. Editing is by Manoj Kannoth. The music & BGM are by Gopi Sunder.

