 »   »   » Ee Ma Yau Review

Lijo Jose Pellissery is here to stun you all yet again with his latest film Ee Ma Yau, which has hit the theatres today (May 04, 2018). The Malayalam film audiences have been eagerly waiting for this film of the much loved film-maker and let's wait and see how the film has turned out to be.

Plot



The story of Ee Ma Yau is set against the backdrop of a coastal village. It revolves around a group of people living in the area. Vavachan Mesthiri is one of the seniormost members of the village and the film takes us through the events that unfollow after his death.



Meet the cast & crew members of Ee Ma Yau here..



Vinayakan As Ayyappan Vinayakan is back with a powerful role in Ee Ma Yau. The actor, who was previously seen in the film Swathanthryam Ardharathriyil, will be seen portraying a character named Ayyappan in the film.

Chemban Vinod Jose As Eeshi Chemban Vinod Jose, who is a regular presence in Lijo Jose Pellissery movies, essays a crucial role in Ee Ma Yau as well. The actor essays a character named Eeshi in the film.

Dileesh Pothen As Vikariyachan In Ee Ma Yau, Dileesh Pothen will be seen in a role quite different from the ones he has done in the past. In the film, he portrays the role of a priest.

Rest Of The Cast Popular theatre artist Kainakari Thankaraj plays the role of Vavchan Mesthiri in the film, Pauly Valsan, who won the Kerala State Film Award for her performance in the film plays the role of Pennamma. Ee Ma Yau also features other newcomers and comparatively fresh faces in important roles.

Script & Direction Ee Ma Yau is Lijo Jose Pellissery's next directorial venture after Angamaly Diaries. In fact, Ee Ma Yau had fetched him the title for the Best Director at this year's Kerala State Film Awards. The movie has its script penned by PF Mathews.

Other Aspects Popular cinematographer Shyju Khalid has handled the cinematography department of the film. Prasanth Pillai has helmed the music department. Deepu Joseph is the editor



Stay tuned to Filmibeat to read the complete review of Ee Ma Yau..