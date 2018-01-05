 »   »   » Eeda Movie Review

Eeda, the debut directorial venture of B Ajithkumar is one among the two major releases of the day. The film, featuring Shane Nigam and Nimisha Sajayan in the lead role is touted to be a love story with a difference. The two different trailers of the movie released by the team, suggest the same. Eeda has been bankrolled by Sharmila Rajan under the banner Collective Phase One. the film has been brought to the theatres by Lal Jose under the banner LJ films.

Plot



The story of Eeda takes us through the lives of two youngsters named Anand and Aishwarya. After a few chance encounters, they both fall in love with each other but the way ahead isn't an easy one for them as the issues between the two families, who follow different political ideologies hinder their relationship.



Meet the Cast & Crew Members Of Eeda..



Shane Nigam As Anand Shane Nigam plays the lead role in Eeda. The young actor plays the role of Anand, who hails from the North Malabar region. Anand works with an insurance company based in Mysore.

Nimisha Sajayan As Aishwarya Eeda is Nimisha Sajayan's second film as the leading lady, after Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum. The actress plays a character named Aishwarya who is a college student. Aishwarya is the lady love of Anand.

Rest Of The Cast Eeda features a strong supporting cast in it. Alencier Ley essays an important role in Eeda. Sujith Sankar, Rajesh Sharma, Surabhi Lakshmi etc., are also a part of the cast list.

Script & Direction – B Ajithkumar Popular editor B Ajithkumar is making his debut as a film-maker with Eeda. B Ajithkumar, who is a National Award winner has had years of experience working as an editor. He himself has penned the script for Eeda.

Other Departments Pappu who had cranked the camera for movies like Second Show, Njaan Steve Lopez etc., has handled the cinematography department of Eeda. John P Varkey and Chandran Veyattummel have handled the music department of the film.



