 »   »   » Eeda Movie Review: A Fierce Mix Of Romance & Politics!

Rating: 3.5 /5

Eeda, the debut directorial venture of B Ajithkumar is one among the two major releases of the day. The film, featuring Shane Nigam and Nimisha Sajayan in the lead roles, is touted to be a love story with a difference. The two different trailers of the movie released by the team, suggest the same. Eeda has been bankrolled by Sharmila Rajan under the banner Collective Phase One. The film has been brought to the theatres by Lal Jose under the banner LJ films.

Plot



The story of Eeda takes us through the lives of two youngsters named Anand and Aishwarya. After a chance encounter, they fall in love with each other but the way ahead isn't an easy one for them as the issues between their families who follow different political ideologies create a lot of dificulties for both of them.



Let's see how the cast & crew members of Eeda have fared for the movie..



Shane Nigam As Anand Shane Nigam appears as Anand, a youngster hailing from Kannur, who works with an insurance company. The role is safe in the hands of the youngster and he once again, comes up with an intense performance. Even in the romantic sequences, he makes a mark of his own. The actor in him is definitely growing with each movie and Eeda is yet another example to prove that.

Nimisha Sajayan As Aishwarya Nimisha Sajayan plays the role of Aishwarya, who is a college going student. In fact, the role of Aishwarya is quite different from that from the role in her debut movie Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum. But, Nimisha has portrayed the role of Aishwarya extremely well, leaving no shades of the character from her previous film.

Rest Of The Cast Eeda has a strong supporting cast. Alencier Ley once again comes up with an impressive performance as Govindan. Manikandan Achaari is impressive as Upendran who is ready to sacrifice anything for the ideology that he believes in. Sujith Sankar puts up an impressive show as Karipilly Dinesh, the elder brother of Aishwarya. National Award-winning actress Surabhi also makes an impact with her performance in the film.

Script & Direction – B Ajithkumar B Ajithkumar has opted for a rather volatile theme for his debut directorial flick. The way in which he has mixed romance and politics is impressive. The characters have been well-etched with each one of them having an identity of their own. The series of events that unfold are convincing and the well-layered script, especially of the second half, deserves due appreciation.

B Ajithkumar has packaged the product without any compromises and it is quite evident that he has been able to deliver the product that he really wanted to. The film-maker in him speaks out from the point of view of a common man without much exaggerations. The way in which he has infused the Harthal element in the film is the best example of that. Importantly, he has also added the beauty of Kannur, taking us through the rich cultures, values and traditions of the place.

Other Departments Pappu has handled the cinematography of the film and its indeed one of the best works of the young cinematographer. Especially in the second half, there are some sequences which show the brilliance of the cinematographer. The music of the film by John P Varkey & Chandran Veeyattumel is average. Editing is by B Ajithkumar himself and he has come up with a fine job, even though quite a few eyebrows might be raised on the running length of the movie.



Overall View



Eeda, as mentioned by the makers is Romeo & Juliet set against the backdrop of Kannur. The movie is an excellent mix of romance and politics, which delves deeply into the issues that violences and killings in the name of politics cause, and how they affect the lives of people who aren't related with it directly.



The first half of the film takes the audiences through the love tale of Anand and Aishwarya. Their chance encounter and the way in which love blossoms have been handled with care. At the same time, the long running length does affect the pace upto an extent.



But, the second half of Eeda takes the audiences to an entirely different milieu. The story gets intense with the crux of the film moving to politics. This change has been well infused in the movie and the film-maker does put forward a lot of strong points to ponder upon. More importantly, the film doesn't support any particular ideology and gives due importance to the value of emotions. Despite not being a political movie, it does put forward some strong political statements from the point of view of a common man.



Verdict



As expected, Eeda is intense and does put forward some strong statements to infer. It is a brave attempt from B Ajithkumar and each and every character from the film will come out with you from the theatres.