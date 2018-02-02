 »   »   » Hey Jude Movie Review: An Endearing Film With Laudable Performances!

Nivin Pauly As Jude

Jude is definitely one of the toughest and versatile characters that Nivin Pauly has portrayed, so far. He has made the best use of the big opportunity that he got and has come up with a stellar performance as a person suffering from Asperger Syndrome. He makes us laugh, think and move us emotionally. His dialogue delivery is one of the high points of the movie and the consistency that he has shown is impressive.



Trisha As Crystal

Trisha has made a perfect entry to Mollywood with a role that really required an actress like her. She gets into the skin of the character Crystal and drives the film forward, at portions, with her stellar act. Even the lip sync was perfect and never felt like she is new to the language or Malayalam movies.



Siddique As Dominic Aldo Rodrigues

Siddique is one such actor who has the habit of taking each character that he portrays to a different level. In Hey Jude, he plays the role of Dominic Aldo Rodrigues, who has some peculiar characteristics. He comes up with a superlative performance and at times, scores higher than others.



Aju Varghese As George Kurian

Aju Varghese plays the role of George Kurian. Its a short role in the movie, but he makes his presence felt. It was indeed refreshing to see Nivin Pauly-Aju Varghese combo, which has worked out well, once again.



Rest Of The Cast

Popular actor Vijay Menon is seen in a different avatar in this film and Shyamaprasad has made the best use of the actor in him as he has put up a fine show as Sebastian. Similar is the case of Neena Kurup who has played her pretty well.



Director - Shyamaprasad

Shyamaprasad has tried out something new in the movie, especially in the first half, where he has tried his hands at comedy. The film-maker has won the big points and has come out successful. Nevertheless, Hey Jude has that Shyamaprasad touch and he takes us through a wonderful ride through the lives of Jude and members surrounding him. He takes his own time in narration, especially in the second half of the movie, which might not go down well with all, but the film demands such a narrative pattern. Above all, the film-maker in him has made ample use of the actors at his disposal and hence, the audiences will root for the characters.



Script

The story of the film is nothing new but still, the characters, mannerisms and surroundings are indeed fresh. The screenplay of the film has been layered surrounding these characters and the writers Nirmal Sahadev & George Kanatt have done a decent job. At the same time, the screenplay of the film in the second half does falter at portions, but that doesn't do any severe damage to the movie.



Other Departments

The soulful BGM spread throughout the movie is a big positive. Due credits to Ouseppachan for that. The songs by Ouseppachan and the additional songs by Gopi Sunder, Rahul Raj and M Jayachandran are fine.



Girish Gangadharan has once again done a fantastic job with the cinematography of the movie. Editing by Karthik Jogesh is fine and offers a smooth viewing experience.





