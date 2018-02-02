 »   »   » Hey Jude Movie Review: Nivin Pauly-Shyamaprasad Team Is Back!

Nivin Pauly As Jude

Nivin Pauly plays the character of Jude in the movie. This is the actor's first release of the year 2018 and it seems like the role is quite new for the actor in him and we definitely can expect a lovely performance from this talented young actor.



Trisha As Crystal

Popular South Indian actress Trisha is making her big debut in Mollywood with Hey Jude. Trisha will be seen essaying a character named Crystal. Singer Sayanora has dubbed for her in the movie.



Siddique As Dominic Aldo Rodrigues

Siddique is all set to impress the audiences yet again. The actor will be seen essaying a character named Dominic Aldo Rodrigues, father of Jude, the central character of the movie.



Aju Varghese As George Kurian

Aju Varghese will be seen essaying an important role in Hey Jude. The actor essays a character named George Kurien in the movie. It is after a short break that Nivin Pauly & Aju Varghese are teaming up for a film.



Rest Of The Cast

Hey Jude has a promising and strong star cast. Actor Vijay Menon will be seen in an all new avatar doing a crucial role in the movie. Actress Neena Kurupp is also a part of the cast list.



Director - Shyamaprasad

It is after a short gap over 2 years that Shyamaprasad is coming up with a film. His previous directorial venture was Ivide, which also had Nivin Pauly as one among the lead actors. Hey Jude too is expected to have the magical touch of Shyamaprasad in it.



Script

The screenplay of Hey Jude has been jointly penned by Nirmal Sahadev and George Kanatt. Nirmal Sahadev is also the director of the upcoming Prithviraj movie, Ranam



Other Departments

Music and original score are by Ouseppachan. the additions songs have been set to tune by Gopi Sunder, M Jayachandran and rahul Raj. Girish Gangadharan is the DOP of the film. Editing has been done by Karthik Jogesh.

