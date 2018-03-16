 »   »   » Ira Review: A Watchable Thriller With Good Dosage Of Commercial Elements!

Related Articles
Ira, the film which has been produced by popular film-maker Vysakh and writer Udaykrishna, has made a big release in the theatres today (March 16, 2018). The film introduces yet another debut film-maker in the form of Saiju SS. The buzz surrounding the film has been decent and the trailer and posters of the movie promise the film to be a thrilling entertainer. Let's wait and see how the film has turned out to be.
Story
The plot of Ira revolves around a young doctor named Aryan, who works in a big hospital. After certain events, the young doctor lands in a trouble and he is implicated in a murder case. Enter Rajiv, who investigates this particular case and he ventures to find out the truth.
At first, let's see how the cast & crew members of Ira have fared for the movie...
Unni Mukundan As Rajiv
Unni Mukundan appears as Rajiv, the investigation officer. The role is safe in the hands of the actor and has come up with a matured performance, especially in the emotional sequences. More importantly, Unni Mukundan scores high yet again in his biggest plus point, the action sequences.
Gokul Suresh As Aryan
Gokul Suresh plays the role of Aryan, the young doctor who gets fabricated in a case. The youngster has put up a decent performance, especially in the romantic portions in the first half.
Leading Ladies
The film has two leading ladies. Miya George has played her part to perfection in a crucial role in the movie. Niranjana appears as Jennifer and the actress has done a neat job altogether.
Rest Of The Cast
Ira also features other prominent actors in important roles. Shankar Ramakrishnan makes a big impact with his performance. Alencier Ley has got a role, which is quite different from the ones that he has done in the recent past and the actor pulls it off with ease. Surprisingly, Lena was found to be just OK in her role. Pashanam Shaji's comedy failed to click at many of the portions.
Script & Direction
Ira is the debut venture of writer Naveen John and director Saiju SS. The story of the movie has everything in to qualify the tag of an engaging thriller and it is filled loads of twists and turns, especially in the latter half of the movie. The script of the film penned by Naveen John is well-layered at parts but some of the unnecessary sequences do play a spoilsport.
Saiju SS's making pattern suits the style of entertaining thrillers in Malayalam cinema. It isn't anything new or innovative but he follows all the textbook rules and meet the standards. The way in which he has unwrapped the twists and turns is promising and he has overcome some of the minor flaws of the script by keeping the audiences hooked with his presentation. At the same time, the film-maker in him fails to evenly pace the movie.
Other Departments
The music department has been handled by Gopi Sunder and it has to be said that the BGM of Ira is the most impressive aspect of the movie. The background score suits the mood of the movie perfectly well and it does lift some of the average sequences. The songs of the film are also good. Sudheer Surendran has done a good job with the cinematography of the movie. Editing by John Kutty is good but still, he could have used the scissors a bit more in the first half.
Overall View
Ira contains action, romance, comedy, sentiments and suspense, which are the pre-requisites of the entertainers of all generations. In this aspect, Ira is a winner as the film offers all these in different parts of the movie. Having said that, the comedy elements did look forced in at portions.
Ira isn't an out of the box thriller and the movie never intends to be one. The film does take its own time to fall into the right track in the first half with the comedy sequences playing a spoilsport. Nevertheless, Ira takes off successfully once that film reaches its core plot of investigation. The second half is good enough to keep you engaged and it does throw in some surprises with a whole lot of twists to offer.
Verdict
Ira will definitely satisfy those who love to watch commercial thrillers that throw in a lot of twists and turns. The film has its own share of flaws but they don't hamper the overall viewing experienece of the movie.