 »   »   » Ira Review

Unni Mukundan As Rajiv

Unni Mukundan is back in action, after his highly appreciated performance in the Mammootty starrer Masterpiece. In Ira, the young actor will be seen essaying a character named Rajiv.



Gokul Suresh As Aryan

Ira is Gokul Suresh's third venture as an actor. In the movie, the actor plays the role of the youngster named Aryan. The core story of the film revolves around this character.



Leading Ladies

Popular actress Miya George and Niranjana Anoop essay the roles of the leading ladies in the film. Miya George plays the role of a tribal girl whereas Niranjan Anoop portrays a character named Jennifer.



Rest Of The Cast

Ira also features some other prominent actors in important roles. Actors like Shankar ramakrishnan, Alencier Ley, Lena, Kailash, Nandu etc., will be seen essaying crucial roles in the movie.



Script & Direction

Ira has been directed by debut film-maker Saiju SS, who earlier worked as an assistant to film-maker Vysakh. The film has its script penned by newcomer Naveen John.



Other Departments

The music department of the film has been handled by Gopi Sunder. Sudheer Surendran is the DOP of the film. Editing has been handled by Johnkutty

