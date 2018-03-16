 »   »   » Ira Review

English
Posted By:
Ira, the film which has been produced by popular film-maker Vysakh and writer Udaykrishna, has made a big release in the theatres today (March 16, 2018). The film introduces yet another debut film-maker in the form of Saiju SS. The buzz surrounding the film has been decent and the trailer and posters of the movie promise the film to be a thrilling entertainer. Let's wait and see how the film has turned out to be.

Ira (U): Book Your Tickets Right Away!
Story

The plot of Ira revolves around a youngster named Aryan. The youngster lands in a big trouble and gets implicated in a major case. Enter Rajiv, who smells something fishy and he ventures to help Aryan out of the tough situation.

Meet The Cast & Crew Members Of Ira here..

Unni Mukundan As Rajiv

Unni Mukundan is back in action, after his highly appreciated performance in the Mammootty starrer Masterpiece. In Ira, the young actor will be seen essaying a character named Rajiv.

Gokul Suresh As Aryan

Ira is Gokul Suresh's third venture as an actor. In the movie, the actor plays the role of the youngster named Aryan. The core story of the film revolves around this character.

Leading Ladies

Popular actress Miya George and Niranjana Anoop essay the roles of the leading ladies in the film. Miya George plays the role of a tribal girl whereas Niranjan Anoop portrays a character named Jennifer.

Rest Of The Cast

Ira also features some other prominent actors in important roles. Actors like Shankar ramakrishnan, Alencier Ley, Lena, Kailash, Nandu etc., will be seen essaying crucial roles in the movie.

Script & Direction

Ira has been directed by debut film-maker Saiju SS, who earlier worked as an assistant to film-maker Vysakh. The film has its script penned by newcomer Naveen John.

Other Departments

The music department of the film has been handled by Gopi Sunder. Sudheer Surendran is the DOP of the film. Editing has been handled by Johnkutty


Story first published: Friday, March 16, 2018, 12:38 [IST]
