 »   »   » Kammara Sambhavam Review: Dileep's Much Awaited Film Has Hit The Theatres!

Dileep As Kammaran

Dileep plays the lead role of Kammaran and the actor will be seen portraying the different age groups of the character. He will be seen in multiple get-ups and the film is expected to feature one of the finest performances of the actor.











Siddharth As Othenan Nambiar

Popular Tamil actor Siddharth is making his big entry to Mollywood with the film Kammara Sambhavam. The actor plays the role of Othenan Nambiar and he himself has dubbed for his character in the film.



Namitha Pramod As Bhanumathi

Popular actress Namitha Pramod is back to Mollywood. The actress was previously seen in the film Role Models, released in June 2017. Namitha Pramod plays the role of the leading lady in the film and she essays a character named Bhanumathi



Rest Of The Cast

Kammara Sambhavam also features other prominent actors in important roles. Murali Gopy, Swetha Menon, Siddique, Indrans, Bobby Simha, Vijayaraghavan, Manikuttan etc., also will be seen in crucial roles in the film.



Script & Direction

Actor-writer Murali Gopy has penned the script of Kammara Sambhavam. This is Murali Gopy's fifth film as a writer and the expectations are definitely high on this project. Kammara Sambhavam also paves way for the entry of Rathish Ambat as a film-maker.



Other Aspects

The songs of the film have been set to tune by Gopi Sunder. He has handled the BGM of the movie as well. Sunil KS has handled the cinematography department of the movie.









