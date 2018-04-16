 »   »   » Kammara Sambhavam Review: Satirical Connection Between History And Lies!

Dileep As Kammaran

Dileep is the pillar of the film and here, we get to see him in a role, which is totally new in all aspects. He appears in various get-ups and he had to make them look convincing, especially the two different roles in the first half and second half, which he has done with conviction.



Dileep has come up with a sensational performance. Watch out for his performance in the first half, as the younger Kammaran. He drives the film forwards and steals the show in most of the sequences. A special mention to the older version of Kammaran, which has been made splendid by the actor.



Siddharth As Othenan Nambiar

Siddharth plays the character of Othenan Nambiar and he did fit in perfectly to the role. He has put up an earnest performance throughout the film. At the same time, his dubbing in Malayalam wasn't convincing and it did affect some of the sequences.



Namitha Pramod As Bhanumathi

Namitha Pramod appears as Bhanumathi and she has done her part neatly. Majority of the character's sequences are in the first half. At the same time, one would get feel like her character wasn't developed completely, especially considering the fact that it plays a crucial role in the entire film.



Rest Of The Cast

Kammara Sambhavam also features a host of other actors in important roles. Murali Gopy appeared as Kelu Nambiar and was fine with his portrayal of the character. Siddique As Bose Kammaran and Baiju were impressive and offered some light moments. Indrans played the role of Surendran convincingly. Swetha Menon was fine in the role of Maheswari Nambiar. Bobby Simha did justice to his role. The film also features Vijayaraghavan, Vinay Forrt, Sudheer Karaman, Manikuttan, Divyaprabha etc., in important roles.



Script & Direction

Murali Gopy has penned the script for the movie. His intent to come up with a satire mixed with history is indeed good. The way in which he has characterized the lead character and that too with a different shade, especially in the first half of the film was also refreshing to watch. He has nicely inter-weaved some of the historical characters to fiction. But at the same time, somewhere in the second half, the writer in him does lose the grip as the screenplay didn't have anything surprising or special to offer. Some of the proceedings weren't satiating enough to justify the brilliant thread that the film had in the store.



Kammara Sambhavam is the debut directorial venture of Rathish Ambat and as a film-maker he has made a confident debut. It is never easy to make a large scale film like this, which is experimental up to some extent.



He has done his job in a fine way. Moreover, he has used all the technical resources to perfection, which has added to the grandeur of the project. At the same time, the pacing could have been consistent and the narrative pattern used in the second half was found to be plain and some of the portions were hurried through in the second half, which did pull down the film a bit.



Other Aspects

A big round of applause to the technical department of the team. The cinematography by Sunil KS was nothing less than splendid. The war sequences and the way he has captured those are fascinating. The art works also require special mention since they looked so convincing and were able to take the audiences back to that era. Songs set to tune by Gopi Sunder were fine. BGM works were splendid, especially that in the second half

