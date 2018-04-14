English
Kammara Sambhavam Review: Dileep's Much Awaited Film Has Hit The Theatres!

Posted By:
Kammara Sambhavam is the big release of the day (April 14, 2018). The film is one among most awaited movies of the year. The posters and the teasers of Kammara Sambhavam, which haven't revealed much about the plot or the exact genre, have definitely raised curisouty and excitement in the minds of the audiences and kept them on their toes. Now, the film is out in the theatres. Let's wait and see what Kammara Sambhavam is all about and how the film has turned out to be.

Kammara Sambhavam (U): Book Your Tickets Right Away!
Kammara Sambhavam Review

Plot

The story of Kammara Sambhavam is set in different time periods. Kammaran It takes us through the different stages of the life of a freedom-fighter named Kammaran, who worked with the Indian Liberation Party (ILP).

Meet the cast & crew members of Kammara Sambhavam here..

Dileep As Kammaran

Dileep plays the lead role of Kammaran and the actor will be seen portraying the different age groups of the character. He will be seen in multiple get-ups and the film is expected to feature one of the finest performances of the actor.



Siddharth As Othenan Nambiar

Popular Tamil actor Siddharth is making his big entry to Mollywood with the film Kammara Sambhavam. The actor plays the role of Othenan Nambiar and he himself has dubbed for his character in the film.

Namitha Pramod As Bhanumathi

Popular actress Namitha Pramod is back to Mollywood. The actress was previously seen in the film Role Models, released in June 2017. Namitha Pramod plays the role of the leading lady in the film and she essays a character named Bhanumathi

Rest Of The Cast

Kammara Sambhavam also features other prominent actors in important roles. Murali Gopy, Swetha Menon, Siddique, Indrans, Bobby Simha, Vijayaraghavan, Manikuttan etc., also will be seen in crucial roles in the film.

Script & Direction

Actor-writer Murali Gopy has penned the script of Kammara Sambhavam. This is Murali Gopy's fifth film as a writer and the expectations are definitely high on this project. Kammara Sambhavam also paves way for the entry of Rathish Ambat as a film-maker.

Other Aspects

The songs of the film have been set to tune by Gopi Sunder. He has handled the BGM of the movie as well. Sunil KS has handled the cinematography department of the movie.




Stay tuned with Filmibeat to read the full review of Kammara Sambhavam..

Story first published: Saturday, April 14, 2018, 9:15 [IST]
