 »   »   »  Koode Review: This Priceless Tale Of Relationships Will Stay In Your Minds Forever!

Koode is a film for which the Malayalam film audiences have been waiting for ever since its announcement days. With names like Anjali Menon, Prithviraj, Nazriya Nazim, Parvathy etc., associated with the film, the expectations would always be higher. Anjali Menon's previous works, both as a writer and a director, have been splendid ones and now, she has come up with Koode, which would easily rank among her best works so far.

This time, Anjali Menon takes us to the world of Joshua and his family, comprising of sister Jenny, father Aloshy, mother Lilly and Sophy. Koode has to be experienced from the theatres and the story unfolds through each frame taking us deep into the lives of each major character.

Anjali Menon's ability to delve deep into human emotions without going overboard is phenomenal. Much like her previous films, in Koode too, we get to see the brilliance of the writer in Anjali Menon. The screenplay is the backbone of the film and it has been neatly layered without any hiccups or forced sequences. Each character in Koode has his/her own identity and they have been established so well that we get to root for each one of them.

She has packaged the product perfectly and the way in which she has dealt with some of the sequences, which could have gone clichéd, is magnificent. Once again, she shows that how well a series of events could be narrated within a song, without affecting the flow or feel of the movie. She takes very less time to convey the various aspects of the film be it the siblings bond, father-son bond, mother-son bond or the romantic part. She doesn't try to spoon-feed all the things and everything gets conveyed in the due course of the narrative.

Koode has the backing of some towering performances. The character Joshua is safe in the hands of Prithviraj and he travels through the emotions of Joshua with perfection. Words would be less to describe Nazriya Nazim's performance as Jenny, which will surely remain in your hearts forever. Jenny is the soul of the film and Nazriya Nazim marks her comeback with a remarkable performance. Prithviraj and Nazriya Nazim's chemistry as siblings is excellent. Parvathy essays a character named Sophie and as usual, she comes up with a commendable performance. Casting Ranjith as the father of Joshua and Jenny has turned out to be a perfect choice and he proves that he is an actor to reckon with. Mala Parvathi makes a big impact with her portrayal of Lilly, the mother. Rosshan Mathew too has done his part to perfection as Krish.

Songs & BGM gel so well with the narrative and convey the right emotions to the audiences. Littil Swayamp stuns yet again with his work behind the camera. Editing by Praveen Prabhakar is spot on and he has done his part in offering a smooth narrative pattern.

Koode is a film that shouldn't be missed by any chance. Like the makers had promised, Koode is indeed a heart-warming tale of relationships and this invaluable tale will definitely remain in the minds of the audiences forever and ever.