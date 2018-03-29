 »   »   » Kuttanadan Marpappa Review

Kunchacko Boban As John Paul

Kunchacko Boban plays the lead role of John Paul, who is a photographer. John Paul is a man with a bit of a lazy attitude and has some peculiar characteristics as well. Interestingly, it is after a big break that the actor is doing a film set against the backdrop of Kuttanadu region.



Aditi Ravi As Jessy

Aditi Ravi, who was previously seen in the blockbuster movie Aadhi, plays the role of the leading lady in the movie. She essays a character named Jessy, who is the lady love of John Paul.



Shanthi Krishna As Mary Paul

After Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela, Shanthi Krishna is back with yet another powerful role. The actress essays the role of Mary Paul, who is a single mother. The actress has sung a song for the film as well.



Rest Of The Cast

Kuttanadan Marpappa also features a host of prominent actors in important role. Innocent, Dharmajan Bolghatty, Soubin Shahir, Ramesh Pisharody, Tini Tom, Salim Kumar, Aju Varghese, Hareesh Perumanna etc., are a part of the cast list.



Script & Direction

Sreejith Vijayan is making his debut as a film-maker with Kuttanadan Marpappa. The film has its script penned by the director himself. Sreejith Vijayan was the cinematographer of the movie Karutha Joothan.



Other Departments

Arvind Krishna has handled the cinematography department of the movie. Sunil S Pillai is the editor of the movie. Rahul Raj has handled the music department of the movie.

