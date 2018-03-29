 »   »   » Kuttanadan Marpappa Review

Related Articles
- Before Kuttanadan Marpappa: Kunchacko Boban's Previous 5 Movies With Debut Directors!
- Kuttanadan Marpappa and Vikadakumaran To Release On The Same Date!
- Kunchacko Boban Is At His Best In This New Dance Number!
- Dulquer Salmaan Showers Praises On Kunchacko Boban & Here Is Why!
- Kunchacko Boban's New Avatar Is A Big Treat for His Fans!
- Jayaram & Kunchacko Boban In Panchavarnathatha: A Glance At Their Looks From The Movie!
- Kunchacko Boban To Team Up With This Superhit Film-maker?
- Shikkari Shambhu Box Office: 5 Days Collections
- Shikkari Shambhu Movie Review: A Thoroughly Entertaining Hunt!
- Jayaram-Kunchacko Boban Team's Panchavarnathatha Goes On Floors!
- Malayalam Movies 2017: The Underrated Performances Of The Year!
- Diwanji Moola Grand Prix Movie Review: Another Decent Thrissur-based Flick!
- Kunchacko Boban's 2017: Yet Another Fantastic Year For The Actor In Him!
Kuttanadan Marppappa, starring Kunchacko Boban in the lead role has graced the big screens today. The film has been tagged as an out-and-out family entertainer and the colourful and rich posters of the movie promised the same. Let's wait and see how the film has turned out to be.
Plot
The story of Kuttandan Marpappa is set in the lands of Kuttanadu region. John Paul is a photographer but is ineffective in his profession. The fim takes us through the life of John Paul, his mother Mary Paul, lover Jessy and a host of other characters.
Meet The Cast & Crew Members Of Kuttanadan Marpappa here..
Kunchacko Boban As John Paul
Kunchacko Boban plays the lead role of John Paul, who is a photographer. John Paul is a man with a bit of a lazy attitude and has some peculiar characteristics as well. Interestingly, it is after a big break that the actor is doing a film set against the backdrop of Kuttanadu region.
Aditi Ravi As Jessy
Aditi Ravi, who was previously seen in the blockbuster movie Aadhi, plays the role of the leading lady in the movie. She essays a character named Jessy, who is the lady love of John Paul.
Shanthi Krishna As Mary Paul
After Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela, Shanthi Krishna is back with yet another powerful role. The actress essays the role of Mary Paul, who is a single mother. The actress has sung a song for the film as well.
Rest Of The Cast
Kuttanadan Marpappa also features a host of prominent actors in important role. Innocent, Dharmajan Bolghatty, Soubin Shahir, Ramesh Pisharody, Tini Tom, Salim Kumar, Aju Varghese, Hareesh Perumanna etc., are a part of the cast list.
Script & Direction
Sreejith Vijayan is making his debut as a film-maker with Kuttanadan Marpappa. The film has its script penned by the director himself. Sreejith Vijayan was the cinematographer of the movie Karutha Joothan.
Other Departments
Arvind Krishna has handled the cinematography department of the movie. Sunil S Pillai is the editor of the movie. Rahul Raj has handled the music department of the movie.
Stay tuned with Filmibeat to read the complete review of Kuttanadan Marpappa..