 »   »   » Kuttanadan Marpappa Review: A Harmless Watch!

Kunchacko Boban As John Paul

Kunchacko Boban plays the lead role of John Paul, who is a photographer by profession. It isn't a role that he hasn't done in the past and it has some familiar shades as well. The actor does complete justice to his role with elan and ably takes forward the character without any exaggerations.



Aditi Ravi As Jessy

Well, Aditi Ravi is fresh after the big success of Aadhi and in Kuttanadan Marpappa she plays a character named Jessy, the leading lady of the movie. The actress has tried her best to put up a convincing act.



Shanthi Krishna As Mary Paul

Shanthi Krishna has once again delivered an extremely good performance as Mary Paul, a single mother, whose attitude is quite different from the mother characters that we are used to in Malayalam movies. Her screen presence is a big positive and she has a put up a refreshing performance.



Rest Of The Cast

Kuttanadan Marpappa is rich in its star cast and the movie has a whole lot of actors in crucial roles. Dharmajan Bolghatty plays a character named Motta and he evokes laughter here and there. Similar is the case of Salim Kumar. It was good to see Aju Varghese in the role of a priest. Soubin Shahir makes an impact with his cameo appearance. Kuttanadan Marpappa also features Innocent, Tini Tom, Hareesh Perumanna etc., in crucial roles, but many of them were wasted in poorly written roles.



Script & Direction

Sreejith Vijayan, the debut film-maker has handled the scripting department of the movie as well. The story of the film isn't anything new and the writer in him as concentrated more on the characters. Definitely, the writer in him could have done a better job with the screenplay of the film, which looks a bit artificial in most of the portions.



Nevertheless, the film-maker in him has come up with a fine job in packaging the product. The pace in which the film moves does overcome some of the flaws of the scripting department. He has tried has best to make the film a colourful entertainer. The way in which he has used some of the artists, is also impressive.



Other Departments

Rahul Raj has handled the music department of the movie and it has to be said that the songs turned out to be pretty average ones. Arvind Krishna is the cinematographer of the film and he has done a commendable job. Sunil S Pillai is the editor of the movie and has done an OK job at the edit table.

