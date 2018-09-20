 »   »   »  Mangalyam Thanthunanena Review: A Light-hearted Movie With A Genuine Intent!

Rating: 3.0 /5 Star Cast: Kunchacko Boban, Nimisha Sajayan, Hareesh Kanaran, Shanthi Krishna, Vijayaraghavan Director: Soumya Sadanandan

Kunchacko Boban has had a fabulous year so far with the actor delivering back-to-back hits. With Mangalyam Thanthunanena, the actor is back with a movie catering to the family audiences. Moreover, the film has been directed by National Award-winning film-maker Saumya Sadanandan and also has the presence of Nimisha Sajayan as the leading lady. Has Mangalyam Thanthunanena lived up to the expectations? Read the review here to know more.

The plot of Mangalyam Thanthunanena revolves around Roy and Clara. Roy, who was working in the Middle-East comes to his native place for his marriage with Clara. But later, he gets to know he has lost his job. Much like any couple, Roy and Clara's married life moves ahead with happiness as well as silly fights. Then comes in the financial woes that put Roy in a state of trouble. What happens rest has been narrated in Mangalyam Thanthunanena.



Well, the story of the film might not seem to be anything special or unique. Malayalam cinema is used to movies dealing with unemployment and the household issues that arise upon marriage. However, the intent of Mangalyam Thanthunanena is genuine. Despite the not-so-fresh plot, the movie manages to hold the attention of the audiences by coming up with situations and sequences that are recognizable for the audiences.



Saumya Sadanandan has opted for a simple and effective way for the narration. She has chosen the right actors for the right roles. Light humour is present in the entire narrative pattern and such an approach has done a whole lot of good. The situations which could have gone over-dramatic have been played down to the adequate dosage with such a treatment. However, she could have gotten rid of the usual clichés in movies like these, which here have come in the form of some dialogues that have been heard an umpteen number of times. At the same time, some of the characters too looked unwanted in the narrative format. Nevertheless, the film-maker in her comes up with a novel idea and an important message regarding marriage and the responsibilities.



Kunchacko Boban has done the role of Roy to perfection, and how he struggles to meet both the ends have been portrayed on screen pretty well. Nimisha Sajayan as Clara has come up with yet another fine performance and she has scored well in many of the sequences. Well, Shanthi Krishna continues to score big after her comeback to movies. Hareesh Kanaaran who has portrayed the role of Shamsu deserves huge applause, as he keeps the audiences chuckling most of the times. Vijayaraghavan, Salim Kumar, etc., are also a part of the cast list.



Songs which have been set to tune by four different music directors are passable. Mellu Melle is definitely the pick among the lot. Cinematography is one of the plus points of this movie. Editing could have been better, as some of the sequences could have been really avoided.



Mangalyam Thanthunanena will take us back to the stories that we have seen in the 80s/90s, but it is set in today's time. The film might be cliched at parts but it delivers what it intended and it has some genuinely good moments to offer for the audiences.