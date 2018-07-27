 »   »   »  Maradona Review: A Neatly Packaged Movie That Offers A Compelling Viewing Experience!

Rating: 3.5 /5 Star Cast: Tovino Thomas, Chemban Vinod Jose, Tito Wilson, Jins Baskar, Leona Lishoy Director: Vishnu Narayanan

Tovino Thomas is one such actor who has experimented with his roles and when he announced that he is coming up with a film called Maradona (a movie which is not about Football), the expectations on the film rose, especially considering the fact that the movie is being directed by Vishnu Narayanan, who has worked as an associate to Aashiq Abu, Dileesh Pothen, etc. So, has Maradona done justice to those expectations? Read the Maradone review here to get the answer.

The plot of Maradona revolves around the title character. Due to certain circumstances, he is forced to go to Bangalore where he stays in a flat, which belongs to one of his distant relatives. The event that follows mixed with the past of Maradona has been narrated in an efficient manner.



The best part of Maradona is the fact that the film keeps the audiences hooked to it with the elements in the movie. The narrative pattern of the film is appealing and it is refreshing to watch certain events unfold in a rather tricky manner, which are sure to break your pre-conceived notions if any.



The script of the film, penned by Krishna Moorthy, is solid and the way he has etched the lead character is indeed impressive. He has stayed away from the usual cliches associated with the behaviour of the protagonists in today's cinema. The screenplay has been neatly layered with the lighter, thrilling and romantic moments placed in a proper manner.



Vishnu Narayanan has made an impressive debut as a film-maker and the onus was on him to make the film engaging, which he has done to perfection. Yes, the film starts off in a slow manner, but such an approach was required to stay true to its narrative style. At the same time, such a treatment may not go down well with all types of audiences. Usually, romantic portions in films like these may turn out to be boring but here, the case is different, as the track goes well with the primary plot of the movie.



As the events in the life of Maradona unfold, the film switches between two different shades and such a transition has been etched on the screen successfully, for which the director deserves a big applause. He is completely in control of the product, which is indeed a good sign of a promising film-maker.



This is Tovino Thomas's next big release after Mayaanadhi, and his effort to make Maathan and Maradona different from each other has come out successful. The young actor is simply stunning in the role, which is a mixture of various shades. Saranya Nair, the newcomer actress, has done a good job as the leading lady. Titto Wilson, as Maradona's friend Sudhi, has done complete justice to the role. Chemban Vinod Jose too was impressive in his role. Maradona also features Leona Lishoy, Jins Bhaskar, etc., in important roles.



BGM by Sushin Shyam helps the film in bringing up the intensity in many portions. He has switched the tunes effectively with change in the moods of the film. Deepak D Menon's work with the camera is impressive, so is the case with Saiju Sreedharan, who has edited the film.



Maradona is one such film that will keep your interest invested throughout the narrative pattern, despite the shift in genres and a slow narrative in the initial portions. It is indeed a compelling viewing experience that grows as the film progresses.