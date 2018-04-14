 »   »   » Mohanlal Review: A Tale Dedicated To All The Die-hard Fans Of Mohanlal!

Rating: 2.5 /5

When a film titled as Mohanlal was announced, there was a sense of excitement in the minds of all the Malayalam movie viewers, especially since it was also reported that the film will narrate the story of a die-hard fan of Mohanlal, who is the much loved star of Mollywood. The expectations are bound to be high on films that narrate the story of fans and has Mohanlal lived up to the expectations? Read our review to know more..

Plot



Mohanlal narrates the story of a die-hard Mohanlal fan named Meenukutty who was born on the same day on which Mohanlal's debut movie Manjil Virinja Pookkal had released. Sethumadhavan, who is a bank employee has been in love with Meenukutty since his childhood days and later, they both get married. Mohanlal takes us through the interesting events that happen in their life.



At first, let's see how the cast and crew members of Mohanlal have fared for the movie..



Manju Warrier As Meenukutty Manju Warrier is full of energy as Meenukutty, a die-hard fan of Mohanlal. She has successfully brought on screen the energy, innocence and the helplessness of the character, at the required portions. The slight eccentricity of the character demanded the actress to go overboard at portions and Manju Warrier has put up an excellent performance.

Indrajith As Sethumadhavan Indrajith's controlled and restrained performance as Sethumadhavan, the loving husband is one among the major positives of the movie. He has put up a subtle yet impressive show and in fact, in some of the sequences, he scores higher.

Rest Of The Cast Mohanlal also features other prominent actors in important roles but none of them could make an impact like that of the movie's lead characters. Surprisingly, some of the wits of Soubin Shahir failed to hit the mark. Salim Kumar was funny in his cameo role. Aju Varghese has done a good job. Hareesh Perumanna was hugely wasted in a not so memorable cameo.

Sethulakshmi steals the show whenever she comes on screen. Watch out for her performance in the emotional sequences. The film also features Sunil Sukhada, Krishnakumar, Kottayam Nazir, Sreejith Ravi etc., in other roles.

Script & Direction The story of the film penned by Sajid Yahiya had all the scope for a perfect entertainer, which would be a treat for all sections of the audiences. Suneesh Varanad has penned the screenplay and the dialogues for the film. He has interconnected Mohanlal movies and Meenukutty's life events in a good manner. But at the same time, the script couldn't do full justice to the storyline as many of the sequences turned out to be predictable. Moreover, some logical issues with the timeline of events also play certain spoilsport.

Sajid Yahiya has approached the film as a colourful entertainer that is easily digestible for the family audiences. The way in which he has handled the initial portions of the film prove that he is a talented film-maker. At times, his making style does lift the film from falling down at crucial parts. On the flip side, he couldn't maintain the same consistency and pace throughout the film. There are portions in which the film slips off to over dramatic mode.

Other Aspects Cinematography of the film has been handled by Shajikumar and he has done a good job. Editing by Shameer Mohammed was just OK as he could have used the scissors more on some of the lengthy sequences. Special mention to the songs of the film. All of them were refreshing, especially the song Laletta, which is sure to give you goosebumps in the theatres.





Overall View



Mohanlal is quite different from the movies from the past that narrated the story of die-hard fans. In Mohanlal, due focus is given to family and the strong bond between Meenukutty and Sethumadhavan as well and such an approach has turned out to be a good one for the movie.



Moreover, Meenukutty's fanship towards Mohanlal has got a solid reason, which gets revealed only towards the climax sequences. It has been portrayed convincingly. Having said that, it has to be mentioned that the best parts of the films are the starting portions and the climax portions, which have delivered the required feel to the audiences. The way in which the film-maker has packaged the initial sequences of the movie is a definite treat to all Mohanlal fans.



At the same time, the movie does go off the track in many sequences, especially in the first half where certain sequences turned out to be too lengthy. The comedy track does fall flat in many of the portions and predictability factors linger around. Sequences like the funny fight between a Prem Nazir fan and Meenukutty were interesting, but one would feel like more of such lively sequences were required.



Verdict



Mohanlal is a movie that talks about the unending love that popele of Kerala have towards Mohanlal, who is more than a star or an actor to them. The film has its own share of pluses and minuses. The movie will be a big treat for Mohanlal fans and a watchable flick for others.







