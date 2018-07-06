 »   »   »  My Story Review: Good Performances Save This Romantic Saga From Being A Big Disappointment

Rating: 2.5 /5 Star Cast: prithviraj Sukumaran, Parvathy, Sona, Maniyan Pillai Raju, Nandu Director: Roshni Dinaker

It was in 2015 that Ennu Ninte Moideen released and the impact the the film had created in the minds of the audiences was nothing short than phenomenal. The Prithviraj-Parvathy pair emerged as a huge hit and now, they have returned with My Story, which also has a romantic tale to offer.

My Story takes us through the lives of Jay and Tara. Jay is one of the biggest stars of the Malayalam film industry. But, he has a romantic tale to narrate, which happened years ago, when he was an aspiring actor and he got a chance to act with Tara, who was one of the biggest actresses of those times.



The basic plot of My Story has everything in it to catapult the film to a striking romantic saga. But, too many cliched moments and the predictability factor lingering around in the script nullify that prospect. Shankar Ramakrishnan has tried to infuse some freshness in the script by taking the audiences back and forth, but overdoing the same has created a slightly negative impact. The dialogues too are dramatic at portions.



Both the halves have its own merits and demerits. The engaging factor is missing in the first half, with the pacing of the film pulling the movie down. However, the best part of the film is the climax and the pre-climax portions where the film gets a new life and imparts the right emotions to the audiences.



The film-maker in Roshni Dinaker has drawn inspirations from some of the inspiring movies from Bollywood. In fact, My Story has the feel and the looks of a Bollywood movie and she has come out successful in that. However, the feelings of the protagonists have not been conveyed properly, which is a basic necessity for films of this genre.



The performances are worth mentioning as they keep the audiences engaged. Prithviraj has convincingly portrayed the two different phases of Jay's life. He is simply phenomenal in the emotional sequences. The dialogue delivery is spot on. Parvathy has come up with an equally good work and gets into the skin of the character. There are many sequences in the film wherein which both of them have excelled and the chemistry between the lead actors is the big positive of the movie. Rest of the cast comprises of actors like Ganesh Venkataraman, Manoj K Jayan, Maniyanpillai Raju and others.



Shaan Rehman's music acts as a saving grace in most of the portions. The cinematography is splendid and it has some never seen before visuals, which at times pulls the attention of the audiences. Editing could have been better.



Keeping aside the final portions, My Story lacks that emotional connect in most of the parts. However, Prithviraj and Parvathy have come up with some good performances, which salvage the film from being a big disappointment.