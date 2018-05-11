 »   »   » Naam Review: About True And Everlasting Friendship!

Rating: 3.0 /5

Naam, the movie had captured the attention of all with the colourful posters, the soulful songs and the vibrant and thus trailer making a huge impact in the minds of the viewers. The film has finally hit the theatres today (May 11, 2018) and let's see how the film has turned out to be.

Plot



The Story of Naam revolves around a group of college students. They hail from different places and come from varied economic and social backgrounds, but it is friendhsip that binds them all. Once, there comes a situation when one of their friends land in a trouble and all of them venture to help him out of the tough situation.



At first, let's see how the cast & crew members of Naam have fared for the movie..



The Lead Cast Naam features a whole lot of young actors in the lead roles and each one of them has his/her part to play in the film. Shabareesh gets to play a well-written role after Premam and he makes an impact. Rahul Madhav, Tony Luke, Niranj Suresh, Noby etc., form the others in the gang and each one of them have done their parts pretty well. All the three leading ladies, Aditi Ravi, Gayathri Suresh and Mareena Michael have come up with a good performances.

Rest Of The Cast Naam also features other prominent actors in important roles. Renji Panicker scored well in the role of a priest. Similarly, Saiju Kurup too has made an impact. The guest appearances by Tovino Thomas, Gautham Menon and Vineeth Sreenivasan are crucial in the narrative. The movie also features actors like Nandu, Dinesh Prabhakar, Thambi Antony, Pradeep Kottayam etc., but most of them have been wasted.

Script & Direction Joshy Thomas Pallickal has dared to touch upon the subject of friendship, which has been told many a times in Malayalam films. But the writer in him has added a whole lot of freshness to the subject by getting rid of the cliched stuffs up to an extent. More importantly, the story of the film which is inspired from the life of a person has an inherent goodness, which is sure to touch your hearts. At the same time, the wafer-thin story line that the film has to narrate might not go down well with those who are expecting a usual campus tale.

The film-maker has packaged the product in the most appropriate way. He has successfully given the film a feel-good tag and the film-maker in him does take us through the journey of the group of friends in a convincing way. There are some minor shortcomings, but that doesn't take anything away from the good work that he has done.

Other Technical Aspects The cinematography department has been ably handled by Sudhi Surendran and Karthik and have set some fresh and vibrant frames. Music is by Ashwin and Sandeep and most of the songs do make an impact. The pick among the lot has to be Tanka Takara. Editing works good have been a bit better.



Overall View



As mentioned above, umpteen number of films have come out based on friendship. But still, Naam doesn't follow the same routine and never tends to be preachy with its content or the message that it has to deliver. Moreover, this film, which has its story set against the campus, is not just about booze, love, fights and twists.



The first half of the film is filled with some enjoyable moments in the campus life. Each and every character has something or the other to do and the first half deals with the establishment of these characters and the friendship that blossoms. The scenes representing the hostel life of the students have been well-portrayed. However, some of the proceedings do get repetitive after a point of time.



Nevertheless, the soul and the genuinity of the film appear when the gang of friends decide to help out one among them for a true cause. Yes, some of the events that happen are too co-incidental and quick, but still the positivity involved in the narration does overcome all those up to a certain extent.



Verdict



Naam has its heart at the right place and delivers its purpose neatly. The movie is a nicely woven tale about true and ever-lasting friendship.