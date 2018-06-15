 »   »   »  Njan Marykutty Review

Njan Marykutty, the film from Jayasurya-Ranjith Sankar team has made it to the theatres today (June 15, 2018). This is one such film that has caught the attention of all the viewers, right from its announcement days and the theme handled by the film is unique, something which Malayalam cinema hasn't dared to do yet. Has Njan Marykutty lived upto the expectations? Let us wait and see..

Plot

The story of Njan Marykutty revolves around Maathukutty, who was born as a male with a female's heart. Later, Maathukutty opts for a gender change and becomes Marykutty. The film deals with life ahead of Marykutty and how she makes a mark of her own in this society.

Meet the cast & crew members of Njan Marykutty here..

Jayasurya As Marykutty Jayasurya appears as the lead character Marykutty in the film. The actor underwent a complete makeover for the character and has appeared in a feminine getup. Jayasurya, who is one of the most versatile actors around in the industry is expected to come up with a spectacular performance. Rest Of The Cast Njan Marykutty also features a host of prominent actors in important roles. Suraj Venjaramoodu essays a crucial role playing the role of an IAS officer. Aju Varghese, Jewel Mary, Joju George, Innocent, Kottayam Pradeep etc., are also a part of the cast list Script & Direction Njan Marykutty has been directed by Ranjith Sankar. The script of the film has been penned by the director himself. Interestingly, Njan Marykutty is the fifth film of the director with Jayasurya. Ranjith Sankar is expected to deliver yet another memorable movie. Music Anand Madhusoodanan, who had earlier worked with the director in the film like Pretham and Punyalan Private Limited, has handled the music department in Njan Marykutty as well. The songs of the film have gained the necessary attention. Other Aspects Vishnu Narayanan has handled the cinematography department of the movie. He had worked with the director in Punyalan Private Limited as well. Editing is done by V Sajan.

