 Njan Marykutty Review: Jayasurya Is Matchless In This Film That Is The Need Of The Hour!

Njan Marykutty Review: Jayasurya Is Matchless In This Film That Is The Need Of The Hour!

Posted By:
    Rating:
    3.5/5

    Njan Marykutty, the film from Jayasurya-Ranjith Sankar team, has made it to the theatres today (June 15, 2018). This is one such film that has caught the attention of all the viewers, right from its announcement days and the theme handled by the film is unique, something which Malayalam cinema hasn't dared to do yet. Has Njan Marykutty lived up to the expectations? Check out.

    Plot

    The story of Njan Marykutty revolves around Maathukutty, who was born as a male with a female's heart. Later, Maathukutty opts for a gender change and becomes Marykutty. It is her biggest aspiration to join the police force and what happens rest in her life, has been narrated in Njan Marykutty.

    At first, let us see how the cast & crew members of Njan Marykutty have fared for the movie..

    Jayasurya As Marykutty

    Jayasurya has delivered a career-best performance, which could have gone wrong even with the slightest of mistakes. Jayasurya's portrayal of Marykutty is meticulous, spot on and without any kind of exaggeration. The transformation of the character and the emotional development are safe in the hands of this character. He keeps the character intact through the film and this man deserves a big round of applause

    Rest Of The Cast

    Njan Marykutty also features a host of prominent actors in important roles. Suraj Venjaramoodu essays a crucial role playing the role of an IAS officer and we can say that this man continues to impress with his matured performances. Joju George is simply stunning as the police officer and Ranjith Sankar has offered him a terrific role after Ramante Edanthottam. Jewel Mary has done her role neatly. Similar is the case of Aju Varghese, who has appeared as an RJ. It was nice to see Innocent in a neatly written role.

    Script & Direction

    Ranjith Sankar has often dared to come up with subjects that are aren't addressed so often and Njan Marykutty has to be the most daring one among the lot. The storyline isn't about the twists and dramatic turns but it addresses the issues that a person like Marykutty has to face. The screenplay is layered with many such instances, which are nicely weaved into the narrative. Moreover, the character development looked more real and kudos to the writer in him for that.

    The film-maker in Ranjith Sankar has taken the safe route, much like his previous ventures. He has neatly packed the film, structuring the film from the start to the end in a meticulous way. However, there are certain elements in the second half where he could have reduced the melodramatic approach. The over-dependence on dialogues may not be well-digested. Nevertheless, he has come out successful in spreading the positivity through his film.

    Music

    Anand Madhusoodanan, who had earlier worked with the director in the film like Pretham and Punyalan Private Limited, has handled the music department in Njan Marykutty as well. There are a good number of songs of the film and most of them gel well with the narrative. The BGM is much similar to his previous works, but still it suits well to the narrative style of the movie.

    Other Aspects

    Vishnu Narayanan has handled the cinematography department of the movie and he has done his part well. Editing by V Saajan is good but could have taken a bit more care in the second half. Special mention to Saritha Jayasurya who has done a fantastic job with the costumes of Marykutty.

    Overall View

    Njan Marykutty addresses some important issues and it vouches for the people, who are sidelined, neglected and mocked at for no reasons. Njan Marykutty takes their side and lets you know the difficulties that a human undergoes due to the mindset of the society.

    Both the halves of the film have been evenly placed and Njan Marykutty is largely informative. There are moments in the film where it could have gone a bit too preachy but they have been complemented well with situations close to reality, towards which the society has often turned a blind eye. Marykutty's friends, family and the representatives of the highly conservative society etc., are a part of the narrative. All these have been embedded in the film in an engaging and entertaining manner.

    Moreover, Njan Marykutty doesn't resort itself to criticisms alone as it also features a group of characters, who are supportive to the film's protagonist. The amount of positivity and confidence that the protagonist has will transpire to the normal audiences and make them think from Marykutty's viewpoint. Definitely, Njan Marykutty is not devoid of shortcomings but the good intent of the film & the positivity that it radiates does overcome all those minor flaws.

    Verdict

    Njan Marykutty will make a lasting impact in the minds of the viewers and it has a very unique subject. The film, which has a matchless performance from Jayasurya, has come out at the right time and it is the need of the hour.

