 »   »   »  Njan Marykutty Review: Jayasurya All Set To Deliver Yet Another Mesmerising Performance!

Jayasurya As Marykutty

Jayasurya has delivered a career best performance, which could have gone wrong even with the slightest of mistakes. Jayasurya's portrayal of Marykutty is meticulous, spot on and without any kind of exaggeration. The transformation of the character and the emotional development are safe in the hands of this character. He keeps the character in tact through the film and this man deserves a big round of applause

Rest Of The Cast

Njan Marykutty also features a host of prominent actors in important roles. Suraj Venjaramoodu essays a crucial role playing the role of an IAS officer and we can say that this man continues to impress with his matured performances. Joju George is simply stunning as the police officer and Ranjith Sankar has offered him a terrific role after Ramante Edanthottam. Jewel Mary has done her role neatly. Similar is the case of Aju Varghese, who has appeared as an RJ. It was nice to see Innocent in a neatly written role.

Script & Direction

Ranjith Sankar has often dared to come up with subjects that are aren't addresses so often and Njan Marykutty has to be the most daring one among the lot. The storyline isn't about the twists and dramatic turns but it addresses the issues that a person like Marykutty has to face. The screenplay is layered with many such instances, which are nicely weaved into the narrative. Moreover, the character development looked more real and kudos to the writer in him for that.

The film-maker in Ranjith Sankar has taken the safe route, much like his previous ventures. He has neatly packed the film, structuring the film from the start to the end in meticulous way. However, there are certain elements in the second half where he could have reduced the melodramatic approach. The over-dependance on dialogues may not be well-digested. Nevertheless, he has come out successful in spreading the positivity through his film.

Music

Anand Madhusoodanan, who had earlier worked with the director in the film like Pretham and Punyalan Private Limited, has handled the music department in Njan Marykutty as well. There are a good number of songs of the film and most of them gel well with the narrative. The BGM is much similar to his previous works, but still it suits well to the narrative style of the movie.

Other Aspects

Vishnu Narayanan has handled the cinematography department of the movie and he has done his part well. Editing by V Saajan is good but could have taken a bit more care in the second half. Special mention to Saritha Jayasurya who has done a fantastic job with the costumes of Marykutty.