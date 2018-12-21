 »   »   »  Njan Prakashan Review: Exploring The Psyche Of A Common Malayali!

Rating: 3.5 /5 Star Cast: Director:

With Njan Prakashan, the golden combo of Sathyan Anthikad and Sreenivasan is back. This much loved combo has given a good number of evergreen movies to the Malayalam film industry and this time, they have the company of Fahadh Faasil, who has always stunned the audiences with his magnificent movie choices. Has Njan Prakashan turned out to be the fare that we have been waiting for? Read Njan Prakashan review to get the answer.

The plot of Njan Prakashan revolves around Prakashan, who is the representative of today's youth in Kerala. His amibition was to become a doctor but he ends up completing a nursing course. Now, he aims to go abroad and the movie takes us through the events that happen his life and the people he comes across.

Njan Prakashan's plot may not be fresh or new but still the film has those moments which would let people identify themselves as well as people surrounding them in the film. Sreenivasan has weaved the screenplay of the film in a good manner and there are some vintage Sreenivasan materials in the film. The sarcastic and satirical humour elements rule the roost and we saw a sample of that in the teaser of the movie. The script of the film has been neatle layered in the two halves even though it has cliched elements especially in some of the characterisations. The change in the thoughts of the character has been embedded in the screenplay nicely.

Sathyan Anthikad is one such film-maker who knows the pulse of the Malayalam film audiences. He has packaged the film much like his previous movies striking the right chords with the audiences. He has packaged the film in his signature style, which is loved by the Malayalam film audiences. The thoughts have been conveyed in a simple as well as convincing way. He has used the actors extremely well. Njan Prakashan is completely an audience friendly movie. The film may not have the freshness or the uniqueness but Sathyan Anthikad has definitely made it a point to make it a pleasant watch.

We simply can't think about anyone else other than Fahadh Faasil in the shoes of Prakashan. Such is the way in which he has portrayed the character. He plays the role with ease without going overboard. Nikhila Vimal as Salomi was the perfect choice for the character and she has come up with a notable performance. It was good to see Sreenivasan in full form in the role of Gopalji. The film also features actors like Anju Kurien, KPAC Lalitha etc., in important roles.

The songs set to tune by Shaan rehma were good and it was quite different from his previous works. The BGM works suited the mood and the simplicity of the film very much. Cinematography is top notch. Editing is also fine.

Njan Prakashan is a pure Malayalam movie, which has Sathyan Anthikkad and Sreenivasan signatures stamped over it. The movie is indeed a delightful watch.