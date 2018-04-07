 »   »   » Orayiram Kinakkalal Review: It's Genuinely Entertaining & Intriguing!

Related Articles
Be it the songs, posters or the trailer of Oraayiram Kinakkala, each one of them has had an element of freshness associated. Hence, the movie too was expected to possess the same quality. Has Orayiram Kinakkalal lived uoto the expectations? Keep reading to know more..
Plot
Orayiram Kinakkalal narrates the tale of Sreeram, a UK returnee. he plans to set up a restaurant business of his own but he runs out of money and now, he is finding it hard to meet both the ends. Sreeram is in pursuit to make some big money and it's then that he meets Jaison and they unite for something big.
Let's see how the cast & crew members of Orayiram Kinakkalal have fared for the movie..
Biju Menon As Sreeram
Biju Menon portrays the role of Sreeram with ease. The character has some interesting traits which are quite relatable and he has brought that into the character. He keeps the audiences joyed with his one-liners, witty reactions for most of the times and we simply can't imagine anyone else in this role.
Rest Of The Cast
Roshan Mathew has once again proved that he is a talent to reckon with and he has put up a rock solid performance as a person, who is an expert in hatching plans. Kalabhavan Shajohn's portrayal of Shajahan is worth mentioning. It was indeed refreshing to see Sai Kumar as Lalaji and this man never misses the target as far as performance is considered. Nirmala Palazhi offers those needed chuckles. The leading ladies of the film didn't have much to do in the film and their characters weren't developed properly.
Script & Direction
Pramod Mohan, the debut film-maker himself has penned the script for the movie. The base story of the film isn't anything special or new as we have seen such themes even in the past. But, the surroundings and the platform that he has set make the things interesting. The script of the film has given due importance to the humour elements as situational comedies linger throughout the film.
The director in Pramod Mohan has made a promising debut with his work. He has brought in the freshness that was much required for a film of such a genre. He must be given due credits for the pacing of the film, which will keep the interest of the audiences invested throughout the proceedings.
Other Aspects
Cinematography is by Kunjunni S Kumar and special mention to this man who has given the flick a fresh and cool feel with the frames as well. Editing is also good and it maintains the flow of the movie. Songs were fresh and the BGM works by Bijibal suited the movie extremely well.
Overall View
The freshness and the the neatnes of the narrative pattern must be highlighted as the major positives of Orayiram Kinakkalal. Both the halves of the film are evenly places even though, the first half of the film does take its own time to settle down to the core plot. But as the movie progresses, it gets more intriguing with the twists and thrilling elements working out pretty well.
Yes, Orayiram Kinakkalal does have some logical loopholes but they are limited and they don't go overboard at any moment of time. Moreover, in the films of such a genre, what we have seen in the past, is things getting complicated as the film progresses. But, Orayiram Kinakkalal comes out successful in this aspect as well as it delivers a satisfying experience as the movie ends.
Verdict
The best part of Orayiram Kinakkalal is in the fact that it stays true and loyal to its genre. With an equal dosage of humorous and intriguing moments, the film is a fresh take on a simple plot.
