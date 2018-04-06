 »   »   » Parole Review: Mammootty's Sakhavu Alex Set To Take Over The Screens!

Parole, the much awaited film of Mammootty is out in the theatres today (April 06, 2018). It is the second big release of Mammootty in the year 2018. All eyes are on this movie, which is expected to offer something special to the audiences. Let's wait and see how the film has turned out to be.

Plot



Parole narrates the tale of Sakhavu Alex, who has a political background. He is a farmer by profession and he leads a peaceful life with his wife and sister. But, certain events that follow scatters everything and he lands up in jail.



Meet the cast & crew members of Parole here..



Mammootty As Sakhavu Alex Mammootty plays the lead role of Sakhavu Alex in the film. Reportedly, the actor will be seen in different get-ups in this movie. Some of the scenes from the trailer of the movie have promised that the movie will feature a stunning performance of the Master actor.

Miya George As Kathreena Popular actress Miya George essays a crucial role in Parole. The actress essays a character named Kathreena, who is the younger sister of the lead character Sakhavu Alex.

Iniya As Annie Iniya is back in Malayalam after her memorable performances in the film Puthan Panam and Aakasha Mittayi. In Parole, she essays the character of Annie, the wife of Sakhavu Alex.

Rest Of The Cast Parole also features other prominent actors in important roles. Siddique essays a character named Abdu in the movie. Baahubali fame Prabhakar is making his debut in Mollywood with the movie. Suraj Venjaramoodu, Lalu Alex, Krishna Kumar, Sijoy Varghese, Ashwin Kumar, Padmaraj Ratheesh, Sudheer Karamana etc., are also a part of the cast list.

Script & Direction Parole is the debut directorial venture of Sharrath Sandith, who is also an ad film-maker. The script of Parole has been penned by Ajith Poojappura.

Other Aspects The cinematography department of Parole has been handled by Loganathan Sreenivasan. Editing is by Suresh Urs. The film has its songs set to tune by Sharreth.



Stay tuned with Filmibeat to read the full review of Parole..

