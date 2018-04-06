 »   »   » Parole Review: Mammootty's Sakhavu Alex Set To Take Over The Screens!

Mammootty As Sakhavu Alex

Mammootty gets into the shoes of the character Alex easily. He has convincingly portrayed the various stages of the character to perfection and thus making the variations believable and distinct.



There is none to beat him in emotional sequences and Parole is yet another example of that.Watch out for those soul-stirring moments in the second half of the movie. In fact, Mammootty shoulders the movie with his performance in many of the portions.







Miya George As Kathreena

Miya george essays a character named Kathreena, the younger sister of Alex. Well, it wasn't a performance oriented role as such and her performance was found to be mediocre. In some of the sequences, the performance went down to be dramatic.



Iniya As Annie

Iniya appears in the role of Annie, the wife of Alex. Even though her character didn't have the required depth, she has done her part neatly without much exaggerations.



Rest Of The Cast

Parole also features other prominent actors in important roles. Siddique essays a character named Abdu in the movie. Baahubali fame Prabhakar is making his debut in Mollywood with the movie. Suraj Venjaramoodu, Lalu Alex, Krishna Kumar, Sijoy Varghese, Ashwin Kumar, Padmaraj Ratheesh, Sudheer Karamana etc., are also a part of the cast list.



Script & Direction

Parole is the debut directorial venture of Sharrath Sandith, who is also an ad film-maker. The script of Parole has been penned by Ajith Poojappura.



Other Aspects

The cinematography department of Parole has been handled by Loganathan Sreenivasan. Editing is by Suresh Urs. The film has its songs set to tune by Sharreth.

