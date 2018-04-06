 »   »   » Parole Review: Mammootty's Sakhavu Alex Set To Take Over The Screens!

Related Articles
- Before Parole: An Analysis Of Mammootty's Previous 5 Vishu Releases!
- A Tête-à-tête With The Writer Of Mammootty's Parole, Ajith Poojappura!
- Mammootty Starrer Parole Gets A Clean 'U' Certificate!
- Parole, Kammara Sambhavam & Other Malayalam Movies To Watch Out For In April 2018!
- Parole: The Release Of The Mammootty Starrer Has Been Postponed!
- Parole, Swathanthryam Ardharathriyil, Ranam & Kuttanadan Marpapa Make An Impact With Their Trailers!
- Parole: The Teaser Of The Mammootty Starrer Is Out!
- Parole, Poomaram & Other Malayalam Movies To Watch Out For In March 2018!
- Mammootty's Parole To Hit The Theatres On This Date!
- Parole: The First Look Poster Of The Mammootty Starrer Is A Big Hit!
- Parole – Review
- Sooraj-Supreetha's Parole releasing today
- Raai Laxmi Joins The Mammootty Starrer Oru Kuttanadan Blog!
Parole, the much awaited film of Mammootty is out in the theatres today (April 06, 2018). It is the second big release of Mammootty in the year 2018. All eyes are on this movie, which is expected to offer something special to the audiences. Let's wait and see how the film has turned out to be.
Plot
Parole narrates the tale of Sakhavu Alex, who has a political background. He is a farmer by profession and he leads a peaceful life with his wife and sister. But, certain events that follow scatters everything and he lands up in jail.
Meet the cast & crew members of Parole here..
Mammootty As Sakhavu Alex
Mammootty gets into the shoes of the character Alex easily. He has convincingly portrayed the various stages of the character to perfection and thus making the variations believable and distinct.
There is none to beat him in emotional sequences and Parole is yet another example of that.Watch out for those soul-stirring moments in the second half of the movie. In fact, Mammootty shoulders the movie with his performance in many of the portions.
Miya George As Kathreena
Miya george essays a character named Kathreena, the younger sister of Alex. Well, it wasn't a performance oriented role as such and her performance was found to be mediocre. In some of the sequences, the performance went down to be dramatic.
Iniya As Annie
Iniya appears in the role of Annie, the wife of Alex. Even though her character didn't have the required depth, she has done her part neatly without much exaggerations.
Rest Of The Cast
Parole also features other prominent actors in important roles. Siddique essays a character named Abdu in the movie. Baahubali fame Prabhakar is making his debut in Mollywood with the movie. Suraj Venjaramoodu, Lalu Alex, Krishna Kumar, Sijoy Varghese, Ashwin Kumar, Padmaraj Ratheesh, Sudheer Karamana etc., are also a part of the cast list.
Script & Direction
Parole is the debut directorial venture of Sharrath Sandith, who is also an ad film-maker. The script of Parole has been penned by Ajith Poojappura.
Other Aspects
The cinematography department of Parole has been handled by Loganathan Sreenivasan. Editing is by Suresh Urs. The film has its songs set to tune by Sharreth.
Stay tuned with Filmibeat to read the full review of Parole..
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.