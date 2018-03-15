 »   »   » Poomaram Review: The Much Awaited Film Is In The Theatres

പൂമരം തീയേറ്ററുകളിൽ, നിങ്ങൾക്ക് അറിയേണ്ടതെല്ലാം | filmibeat Malayalam

The frutiful wait for the big arrival of Poomaram has finally come to an end as the much awaited film, which launches Kalidas Jayaram as the lead hero has graced the big screens today (March 15, 2018). The movie, directed by Abrid Shine and produced by Paul varghese and the director himself, has hit the thatres amidst good amount of hype and let's wait and see how the movie has turned out to be.

Story

The story of Poomaram is set against the backdrop of a college. The film takes us through the lives of the students of this particular college, wehere arts and politics hold the front seat.



Read about the cast & crew members of Poomaram here..



Kalidas Jayaram Kalidas Jayaram is putting a big step forward as a lead hero with Poomaram. He has already made his debut in Tamil movie and his arrival in Mollywood was indeed much awaited. The young actor has already impressed the audiences with his performances in the songs of the movie.

Rest Of The Cast Poomaram features a host of newcomers in important roles. These actors were selected through auditions done in connection with the movie. Kunchacko Boban and Meera Jasmine will also be seen essaying special appearances in the movie.

Script & Direction - Abrid Shine Abrid Shine is back in action and Poomaram is his third directorial venture. Poomaram has its script penned by the director himself and the talented film-maker is expected to strike big with Poomaram yet again.

Music Department Well, the songs of the film have already emerged as big hits. Poomaram, which gives due importance to music, introduces as many as 9 new music directors. The background score of the film has been handled by Gopi Sunder.

Other Technical Departments The cinematography department of Poomaram has been handled by Gnaanam, who had earlier worked with the crew of the Aamir Khan starrer Dangal. The editing of the film is by Manoj.



Stay tuned to Filmibeat to read the full review of Poomaram..