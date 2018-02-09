 »   »   » Rosapoo Movie Review: Biju Menon All Set To Take The Audiences For An Entertaining Ride!

Biju Menon As Shajahan

Biju Menon plays the role of Shajahan, whose business is on a downhill. Rosapoo is the first release of Biju Menon in the year 2018 and the movie is expected to give him a grand start to the year.



Neeraj Madhav As Ambrose

Young actor Neeraj Madhav plays the role of Ambrose, who is a cable TV operator. He also aspires to become a film-maker one day. Rosapoo marks the third association of Biju Menon and Neeraj Madhav.



Anjali As Rashmi

Popular South Indian actress Anjali will be seen essaying the role of Rashmi in Rosapoo. The movie marks her comeback to Mollywood after a brief break. Her first film in Malayalam was Payyans.



Soubin Shahir As Sajeer

Soubin Shahir is back to entertain the audiences with his impeccable comic timing. The actor essays a character named Sajeer in the movie.



Rest Of The Cast

Rosapoo does feature a huge list of supporting actors in it. Dileesh Pothen, Salim Kumar, Alencier Ley, Dinesh Prabhakar, Sudheer Karamana, Shilpa, Nirmal Palazhi etc., will be seen in crucial roles in the movie.



Director – Vinu Joseph

Rosapoo is the second directorial venture of young film-maker Vinu Joseph. His debut directorial venture was the 2007 movie November Rain, which featured actor Arun in the lead role.



Script

Vinu Joseph himself has penned the script of Rosapoo. The story and screenplay are by the director himself whereas the dialogues have been jointly penned by Vinu Joseph and Santhosh Aechikkanam.



Other Departments

Sushin Syam who shot to fame with his works in movies like The Great Father, Ezra, Villain etc., has handled the music department of the movie. Jebin Jacob is the DOP of the film. Editing is by Vivek Harshan

