 »   »   » Shikkari Shambhu Movie Review: All Set For The Box Office Hunt!

Kunchacko Boban As Peeli

Kunchacko Boban appears in the role of Peeli, who comes to the village as a hunter. This is his second release of the year after Diwanjimoola Grand Prix, which had hit the theatres in the first week of January.



Sshivada As Anitha

Popular actress Sshivada plays the role of the leading lady in Shikkari Shambhu. She appears as a character named Anitha, who is a butcher by profession. It is for the first time that Sshivada is teaming up with Kunchacko Boban in a film.



Vishnu Unnikrishnan As Achu

Young actor Vishnu Unnikrishnan essays an important role in Shikkari Shambhu. He plays the role of a character named Achu, who is the close associate of Peeli. Achu has a lover boy image.



Rest Of The Cast

Shikkari Shambhu has a huge star cast with prominent actors essaying crucial roles in the movie. Debutante Alphy essays the role of one of the leading ladies in the film. Hareesh Perumanna will be seen essaying an interesting character in the movie. Salim Kumar is back in action with the role of a police officer. Johny Antony, Maniyanpilla Raju, Krishna Kumar etc., will also be seen essaying crucial roles in the movie



Direction - Sugeeth

Shikkari Shambhu has been directed by Sugeeth, whose previous venture was Madhuranaranga, which had hit the theatres in the year 2015. Shikkari Shambhu is the fourth film of Sugeeth with Kunchacko Boban after Ordinary, 3 Dots and Madhuranaranga.



Script

The story of Shikkari Shambhu has been penned by Shaanavas Abbas and Raju Chandra. The screenplay and dialogues of the film have been penned by popular scenarist Nishad Koya.



Other Departments

The film has its songs set to tune by Sreejith Edavana. DOP is by Faisal Ali. The diting of the film has been done by V Saajan.

