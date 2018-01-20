 »   »   » Shikkari Shambhu Movie Review: A Thoroughly Entertaining Hunt!

Kunchacko Boban As Peeli

Kunchacko Boban appears in the role of Peeli, who comes is a small time thief. Well, the character, which has lot of entertaining elements in it is quite safe in the hands of the experienced campaigner and has put up a fine show. He has put up a confidence performance, especially in the mass sequences.



Vishnu Unnikrishnan As Achu

Young actor Vishnu Unnikrishnan essays a character named Achu in this movie. The role suited his particularly well and has done justice to a role which has got an equal screen space in the movie.



Hareesh Perumanna As Shaji

Well, he is definitely the show-stealer of the film. He takes the audiences for a laughter ride with his portrayal of Shaji. In fact, the first half of the film is filled with loads of one-liners by the actor, which hit the right spot. It was a pleasure to see him in a full-length role and he keeps the humour element of the movie intact.



Rest Of The Cast

Shikkari Shambhu has the presence of some of the prominent actors of Mollywood. Sshivada has put up an impressive performance as Anitha, one of the leading ladies of the movie. Newcomer Alphy has put up a decent performance as Revathy. Directors Johny Antony and Aji John have come up with notable performances. Krishnakumar is impressive in a role, which has him in a new makeover. Maniyanpillai Raju, Spadikam George, Sadique etc., are also a part of the cast list. At the same time, Salim Kumar was wasted in a poorly written role.



Direction - Sugeeth

Sugeeth has played according to his strengths in Shikkari Shambhu. He has crafted a clean and neat entertainer caters to the normal audiences, pretty well. He has paced the film in the right way, adding comedy, action and suspense elements in the right places.



The film-maker in him has come out successful in wrapping the suspense element till the end and thus the movie keeps the audiences guessing. At the same time, he could have done a better job with the romantic portions of the movie. Both the romantic track looked clichéd, up to an extent. Especially, the romantic rack of Peeli and Anitha was presented in a hurry.



Script

The story of Shikkari Shambhu, penned by Shaanavas Abbas and Raju Chandra has everything in it for a family entertainer with necessary twists and turns. Nishad Koya has penned the screenplay of the movie by following the proper template required for such entertainers. At the same times, some of the initial dialogues in the movie penned by the writer, intended to create laughter did fall flat but later he bounced back with some impressive one-liners.



Other Departments

Faisal Ali, who has handled the cinematography department of the movie has done an exceptionally good job by setting frames which captures the entire beauty of the place without compromising on the genre or the content of the movie. Songs set to tune by Sreejith Edavana are average, but the title track was indeed a catchy one. V Saajan has edited the movie and he has done a decent job.

