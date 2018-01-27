 »   »   » Street Lights Movie Review: Shines Adequately!

Street Lights, Mammootty's first major release of the year 2018 has graced the big screens today (January 26, 2018). The posters, teaser and the trailer of Street Lights have been promising and the audiences have been eager to watch this much-awaited film on the big screens.
Plot
The story of Street Lights centres around a group of characters. A group of thieves steal a very expensive jewel from a rich businessman's house. Inspector James comes into the scene and he takes it up as a special case, which is off the record. But, there is something more into this case..
At first, let's see how the cast & crew members of Street Lights have fared for the movie..
Mammootty As Inspector James
Mammootty is back in the role of a cop and he is in full form in a role. He pulls off the role with ease and delivers exactly what the character requires. Watch out for the sequences in the initial portions of the second half, in which he speaks in Tamil like a pro. Indeed an energetic performance from the master actor.
Rest Of The Cast
Dharmajan and Hareesh Perumanna play important roles in the movie. They get to play character roles and they are in the movie for a purpose. Stunt Silva has done a fine job as Murugan, the gangster. Soubin Shahir's role could have been developed in a better manner, but still he steals the show whenever he comes on screen. Lijomol has portrayed the role of Remya in a good manner. Joy Mathew, Nandu, Neena Kurupp, Mottai Rajendran etc., are also a part of the cast list.
Direction - Shamdatt
Shamdatt has made a good debut as a film-maker and he is definitely a talented guy. He has ably packaged the film, especially the first half, in which the non-linear narrative pattern is completely in control of the film-maker.
Such sequences could have been confusing ones but credit to the maker for presenting in a simple and understandable manner. Due credits to him for staying away from the usual elements associated with the movies of the big stars. At the same time, it has to be said that there was a drop in the pace of the film in the second half and there might be two opinion about the way in which the director opted to culminate the film.
Script - Fawaz Mohammed
Street Lights has its script penned by newcomer Fawaz Mohammed. The story of the film is quite simple but the way in which the screenplay has connected each prominent characters of the movie is indeed interesting and that's where the writer scores heavily. There are short elements of surprises embedded in the script and such sequences have worked out perfectly. However, the writer seemed to be in a hurry and forced in some elements in the climax, which didn't suit the film completely.
Music - Adarsh Abaraham
Adarsh Abraham has handled the music department of the movie. The Tamil song was a good one especially, as it gelled well into the context of the movie. Neha Iyer and Yakzen Gary Periera have worked on the BGM of the movie. They have done a fine job with the tunes that suit the mood of the film perfectly.
Other Departments
Street Lights was shot in various locations in Kerala and Tamil Nadu. The cinematography department of the film has been handled by Sadat Sainudeen and he has done a splendid job by setting some brilliant frames. Editing by Manoj is good but a better work was required for the second half of the movie. The action sequences were indeed good.
Overall View
Street Lights is not a usual cop tale that the Malayalam film audiences have been used to . It isn't a hero-centric film either and it takes us through the lives of many people through the main protagonist and his mission.
The movie follows a non-linear narrative pattern in the initial portions and the first half of the film was indeed a convincing one with some surprises thrown in towards the end. The makers have come out successful in raising the curiosity of the audiences on how all these characters get interconnected. The humour element is in tact in the movie and that helps the film from not slipping off to a dark tone completely.
Street Lights also takes us to the land of Tamil Nadu and those portions are top class, with the action and shootout sequences working out perfectly. At the same time, the film loses some pace towards the climax sequences. Even the final twist and the ending portions weren't convincing or rather surprising.
Verdict
Street Light is a genuine attempt, which has ups and downs. It isn't a film that follows the normal template of the commercial movies. At the same time, the film will entertain and engage you with its narrative pattern and the strong performances.