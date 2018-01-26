 »   »   » Street Lights Movie Review: Shines Adequately!

Mammootty As Inspector James

Mammootty is back in the role of a cop and he is in full form in a role. He pulls off the role with ease and delivers exactly what the character requires. Watch out for the sequences in the initial portions of the second half, in which he speaks in Tamil like a pro. Indeed an energetic performance from the master actor.



Rest Of The Cast

Dharmajan and Hareesh Perumanna play important roles in the movie. They get to play character roles and they are in the movie for a purpose. Stunt Silva has done a fine job as Murugan, the gangster. Soubin Shahir's role could have been developed in a better manner, but still he steals the show whenever he comes on screen. Lijomol has portrayed the role of Remya in a good manner. Joy Mathew, Nandu, Neena Kurupp, Mottai Rajendran etc., are also a part of the cast list.



Direction - Shamdatt

Shamdatt has made a good debut as a film-maker and he is definitely a talented guy. He has ably packaged the film, especially the first half, in which the non-linear narrative pattern is completely in control of the film-maker.



Such sequences could have been confusing ones but credit to the maker for presenting in a simple and understandable manner. Due credits to him for staying away from the usual elements associated with the movies of the big stars. At the same time, it has to be said that there was a drop in the pace of the film in the second half and there might be two opinion about the way in which the director opted to culminate the film.



Script - Fawaz Mohammed

Street Lights has its script penned by newcomer Fawaz Mohammed. The story of the film is quite simple but the way in which the screenplay has connected each prominent characters of the movie is indeed interesting and that's where the writer scores heavily. There are short elements of surprises embedded in the script and such sequences have worked out perfectly. However, the writer seemed to be in a hurry and forced in some elements in the climax, which didn't suit the film completely.



Music - Adarsh Abaraham

Adarsh Abraham has handled the music department of the movie. The Tamil song was a good one especially, as it gelled well into the context of the movie. Neha Iyer and Yakzen Gary Periera have worked on the BGM of the movie. They have done a fine job with the tunes that suit the mood of the film perfectly.



Other Departments

Street Lights was shot in various locations in Kerala and Tamil Nadu. The cinematography department of the film has been handled by Sadat Sainudeen and he has done a splendid job by setting some brilliant frames. Editing by Manoj is good but a better work was required for the second half of the movie. The action sequences were indeed good.

