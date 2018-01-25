 »   »   » Street Lights Movie Review

Mammootty As Inspector James

Mammootty is back in the role of a police officer. In Street Lights, the actor will be seen playing a character named James, who is a crime branch police officer.



Rest Of The Cast

Street Lights features some of the prominent actors in important roles. Soubin Shahir essays a real important role in the movie. Lijomol Jose is also a part of the star cast. Hareesh Kanaaran, Dharmajan, Stunt Silna, Motta Rajendran, Joy Mathew etc., are also a part of the cast list.



Direction - Shamdatt

Popular cinematographer Shamdatt is making his debut as a film-maker with Street Lights. The highly acclaimed cinematographer has worked in films of various languages like Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu.



Script - Fawaz Mohammed

Yet another youngster is making his debut with Street Lights. The script of the film has been penned by newcomer Fawaz Mohammed. As mentioned, the story of Street Lights happens in a span of a day.



Music - Adarsh Abaraham

The music department of the film has been handled by newcomer Adarsh Abraham. The makers of the film had recently released the video song 'Kaalamellam', featuring Soubin Shahir and Lijomol Jose in it.



Other Departments

Street Lights was shot in various locations in Kerala and Tamil Nadu. The cinematography department of the film has been handled by Sadat Sainudeen. The editing of the film is by Manoj.

