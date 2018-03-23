 »   »   » Sudani From Nigeria Review

Sudani From Nigeria, starring Soubin Shahir and Samuel Abiola Robinson in the lead roles, has hit the theatres today (March 23, 2018). The movie, jointly produced by Shyju Khalid and Sameer Thahir, has been directed by Zakariya. The film rides high on expectations and the pre-release reports for the film have been extremely impressive. Let's wait and see how the film has turned out to be.

Plot



The story of Sudani From Nigeria is set against the backdrop of the Malabar region, where Sevens football is a popular game event. Majeed is the manager of one of the football clubs and what happens when he hires a football player named Samuel for a tournament, forms the crux of the story.



Meet The Cast & Crew Members Of Sudani From Nigeria..



Soubin Shahir As Majeed Sudani From Nigeria is Soubin Shahir's first venture as a lead hero. This is actor's fourth release of the year so far. He essays a character named Majeed in Sudani From Nigeria.

Samuel Abiola Robinson As Samuel Samuel Abiola Robinson is a popular African actor and the youngster is making his debut in Indian films with Sudani From Nigeria. The actor essays the role of Samuel, a popular football player from Africa.

Rest Of The Cast Aneesh G Menon and KTC Abdullah will be seen essaying crucial role in the movie. Sudani From Nigeria also features a whole lot of newcomers and fresh faces in important roles.

Script & Direction Sudani From Nigeria is the debut venture of young film-maker Zakariya. The screenplay and the dialogues of the film have been jointly penned by Muhsin Parari and Zakariya.

Music & BGM The music department of the film has been handled by Rex Vijayan. The song Kurrah.., sung by popular singer Shahbaz Aman which was released a month back has already gained a huge attention.

Other Technical Aspects Sudani From Nigeria was majorly shot in the Malabar regions. The cinematography of the film has been handled by popular cinematographer Shyju Khalid. Editing is by Noufal Abdullah.



