 »   »   » Swathanthryam Ardharathriyil Review: A Thrilling Experience That Is Brand New!

Antony Varghese As Jacob

Jacob is entirely different from Vincent Pepe, the role done by Antony in his debut movie. First of all, the young actor was completely convincing in portraying the character, as it is. His amazing screen presence too supported that cause. He was in complete control of the character and some of his dialogues and reactions are sure to bring in huge applause. Special mention for his performance in the action sequences.



Chemban Vinod Jose As Kallan Devassia

Chemban Vinod Jose portrays the role of Kallan Devassia and the character was safe in the hands of the actor. He takes care of the humour department and he handles that with ease. Yet another memorable performance from the actor.



Vinayakan As Simon

Vinayakan appears as Simon, one among the senior-most members in the prison. As usual, he has put up a controlled and matured performance and does complete justice to the character. Nevertheless, he could have given a bit more screen space.



Rest Of The Cast

Titto Wilson, who had played the role of U Clamp Rajan in Angamaly Diaries essays a crucial role in the movie and he makes a mark yet again. Rajesh Sharma was perfect in his role. Lijo Jose Pellissery too was impressive in his short role.



Script & Direction

The script of the film has been written by Dileep Kurien. The story of the film is quite straight forward and the writer doesn't rely much on twist or suspense factor. Some of the sequences have been well-written, especially those in the second half. Nevertheless, there are quite a few logical loopholes in the script, which could have been addressed as well.



Tinu Pappachan has made a stunning debut giving the film a treatment that it required and deserved. He has ably packaged the movie in the form of a thriller, with some tremendous edge of the seat moments. It was nice to see him use the style quotient without compromising on the reality factor of the movie. The way in which he has used some of the artists deserves appreciation.



Other Departments

Special mention to Gokul Das for the exemplary art work, as everything looked so real. BGM by Alexander plays a big role in keeping the viewers glued to their seats as it supports the film in crucial points. Nothing much has to be said that Gireesh Gangadharan's camera work as the visuals add to the versatility of the movie. The editing was also impressive. Meanwhile, the VFX works were pretty disappointing.

