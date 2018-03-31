 »   »   » Swathanthryam Ardharathriyil Review: A Thrilling Experience That Is Brand New!

Swathanthryam Ardharathriyil did grab all the attention of the Malayalam movie audiences with its scintillating trailer, which was praised by one and all. It was understood that the film will be dealing with a jail-based subject. Now, the film is in the theatres and has the movie lived up to the expectations?
Plot
The plot of Swathanthryam Ardharathriyil revolves around a youngster named Jacob, who works with a financial firm. He is in love with a girl but certain incidents that follow shake his life and he is arrested by police. Jacob turns out to be one among the remand prisoners and he has to find a way out to escape.
At first, let's see how the cast & crew members of Swathanthryam Ardharathriyil have fared for the movie..
Antony Varghese As Jacob
Jacob is entirely different from Vincent Pepe, the role done by Antony in his debut movie. First of all, the young actor was completely convincing in portraying the character, as it is. His amazing screen presence too supported that cause. He was in complete control of the character and some of his dialogues and reactions are sure to bring in huge applause. Special mention for his performance in the action sequences.
Chemban Vinod Jose As Kallan Devassia
Chemban Vinod Jose portrays the role of Kallan Devassia and the character was safe in the hands of the actor. He takes care of the humour department and he handles that with ease. Yet another memorable performance from the actor.
Vinayakan As Simon
Vinayakan appears as Simon, one among the senior-most members in the prison. As usual, he has put up a controlled and matured performance and does complete justice to the character. Nevertheless, he could have given a bit more screen space.
Rest Of The Cast
Titto Wilson, who had played the role of U Clamp Rajan in Angamaly Diaries essays a crucial role in the movie and he makes a mark yet again. Rajesh Sharma was perfect in his role. Lijo Jose Pellissery too was impressive in his short role.
Script & Direction
The script of the film has been written by Dileep Kurien. The story of the film is quite straight forward and the writer doesn't rely much on twist or suspense factor. Some of the sequences have been well-written, especially those in the second half. Nevertheless, there are quite a few logical loopholes in the script, which could have been addressed as well.
Tinu Pappachan has made a stunning debut giving the film a treatment that it required and deserved. He has ably packaged the movie in the form of a thriller, with some tremendous edge of the seat moments. It was nice to see him use the style quotient without compromising on the reality factor of the movie. The way in which he has used some of the artists deserves appreciation.
Other Departments
Special mention to Gokul Das for the exemplary art work, as everything looked so real. BGM by Alexander plays a big role in keeping the viewers glued to their seats as it supports the film in crucial points. Nothing much has to be said that Gireesh Gangadharan's camera work as the visuals add to the versatility of the movie. The editing was also impressive. Meanwhile, the VFX works were pretty disappointing.
Overall View
Movies based on prison break aren't common in Malayalam. It is a genre that has not been explored much. The makers of Swathanthryam Ardharathriyil has come out successful in presenting this genre in a realistic way without losing on the thrilling elements that the subject has to offer.
Swathanthryam Ardharathriyil does take some time to get to full throttle with the first half of the film lagging at parts. But, the second half of the film is too good and especially the climax sequences, which are sure to offer some never seen before kind of sights. There are loads of nail-biting moments that will keep the audiences on their toes.
Yes, certain proceedings in the film might seem to be predictable, especially if you have watched English movies of similar theme. Nevertheless, the making style of Tinu Pappachan and team does overcome all these flaws up to a good extent.
Verdict
Swathanthryam Ardharathriyil offers a brand new thrilling experience to the Malayalam film audiences. Kuods to the team for daring to take up a new genre and delivering it in a convincing manner.
