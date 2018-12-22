 »   »   »  Thattumpurath Achuthan Review: A Simple Entertainer That Stays Loyal To Its Genre!

Rating: 3.0 /5 Star Cast: Kunchacko Boban, Hareesh Kanaran, Kalabhavan Shajohn, Nedumudi Venu, Sravana Director: Lal Jose

Lal Jose-Kunchacko Boban-Sindhuraj team had earlier come up with movies like Elsamma Enna Aankutty, Pullipuliyum Aattinkuttiyum etc., which earned the love of the family audiences. Now, the team is back with Thattumpurath Achuthan, which has promised to be an equally good movie that would offer the audiences a good time in the theatre. How has the film really turned out to be? Read Thattumpurath Achuthan review here to get the answer.

The story of Thattumpurath Achuthan revolves around the character Achuthan and the village that he lives in. The movie takes us through the issues that he falls in and also the events that unfold when he comes across a letter send by a devotee in the temple.

Thattumpurath Achuthan does follow a template of the movies that we have seen in the 80s and the 90s. In fact, the script penned by Sindhuraj follows the lines of the team's previous work Pullipuliyum Aattinkuttiyum with the story set in a different landscape. At the same time, an interesting element of fantasy blended with reality too has been embedded in the script. At the same time, the lack of freshness in the script does hamper the proceedings a bit. Some of the humour elements have worked well whereas certain others fall flat.

Thattumpurath Achuthan has a love story to narrate and at the same time, the movie also has various other sub-plots that have been incorporated well in to the script. Some of them works well but certain other elements fizzle out in between. The script of the film does go in to the predictable moments at parts, especially in the second half but still it manages to remain in the safe zone without hampering the overall product.

Lal Jose has packaged the film in the required manner. As usual, his packaging has turned out to be the biggest positives of the movue. He lifts the movie with his narrative pattern at many places. The film-maker in him maintains the pace of the movie well. He has been able to impart that feel good element in to the film.

Kunchacko Boban plays the lead role of Achuthan and he portrays the role effectively. The newcomer Sravana has come up with a fine performance as Jaya. Hareesh Kanaran comes up with some genuine laughs. So is the case of Kochu Preman, who makes it a point to deliver some good number of laughs. Nedumudi Venu got to play a routine role and so is the case of Vijayaraghavan. The newcomers who played the roles of Madhu and Binoy have done a good job. The movie also features Kalabhavan Shajohn, Anil Murali, Bindu Panicker etc., in important roles.

The songs set to tune by Deepankuran are one among the biggest positives of the movie. They have been well-picturised by the film-maker. At the same time, the placement of some of the songs weren't that good. Roby Varghese Raj has done a fabulous job with the cinematography. The editing could have been better, especially in the second half of the movie.

Thattumpurath Achuthan is a film that lives up to the promises. It is definitely a simple entertainer that qualifies for a decent watch.