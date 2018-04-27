 »   »   » Uncle Movie Review

Related Articles
Uncle, starring Mammootty in the lead role has been keenly awaited by the Malayalam film audiences. The film has already created a good buzz among the movie circuits and the subject, premise and the characteristaions have looked promising. The movie has hit the theatres today and let's see how it has turned out to be.
Plot
The story of Uncle revolves around two major characters Krishnakumar and Shruthi. Krishnakumar is a big businessman and he enjoys a big friends circle. Shruthi, is the daughter of one of his friends and there comes a situation when KK and Shruthi travel from Ootty to Kozhikkode together. What happens rest has been narrated in Uncle.
Meet the cast & crew members of Uncle here..
Mammootty As Krishnakumar
Mammootty plays the lead role of Krishnakumar, who is fondly known as KK among his group of friends. Reports suggest that the much loved actor will be seen essaying a character with slight grey shades in the film. We definitely can expect an excellent performance from the master actor.
Karthika Muraleedharan As Shruthi
Karthika Muraleedharan plays the role of a character named Shruthi. This is her second film in Malayalam. She had made her debut as an actress with the Dulquer Salmaan starrer Comrade In America.
Rest Of The Cast
Uncle also features a host of other popular actors playing crucial roles. Joy Mathew essay's the role of Shruthi's father. Muthumani also will be seen in a crucial role. Suresh Krishna, KPAC Lalitha, Abu Salem etc., are also a part of the cast list.
Script & Direction
Girish Damodar is making his debut as a film-maker with Uncle. Earlier, he had worked as an assistant to popular film-makers like Ranjith and P Padmakumar. Uncle has its script penned by Joy Mathew and this his second venture as a writer, after the much popular movie Shutter,
Other Aspects
Popular cinematographer Alagappan has helmed the camera department of the movie. Shameer Muhammed has taked care of the editing department. Music and background score are by Bijibal.
