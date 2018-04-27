 »   »   » Uncle Movie Review: A Simple Tale With Thought-provoking & Relevant Insights!

Uncle, starring Mammootty in the lead role has been keenly awaited by the Malayalam film audiences. The film has already created a good buzz among the movie circuits and the subject, premise and the characteristaions have looked promising. The movie has hit the theatres today and let's see how it has turned out to be.

Plot



The story of Uncle revolves around two major characters Krishnakumar and Shruthi. Krishnakumar is a big businessman and he enjoys a big friends circle. Shruthi, is the daughter of one of his friends and there comes a situation when KK and Shruthi travel from Ootty to Kozhikkode together. What happens rest has been narrated in Uncle.



At first, let's see how the cast & crew members of Uncle have fared for the movie..



Mammootty As Krishnakumar Mammootty plays the role of Krishnakumar, who is a businessman. As usual, he has put up a brilliant performance. The role required a master actor like Mammootty to keep up the consistency and momentum throughout and he has come out successful in that. Kudos to him for taking up such a role, which isn't just about heroism, something which is rare in Malayalam cinema nowadays.

Karthika Muraleedharan As Shruthi This is Karthika's second film as a lead actress. She turned out to be a perfect choicse for the role of a college girl. At the same time, her performance was OK, considering that the role had more depth in it. The dialogue delivery does play spoilsport at times.

Rest Of The Cast Joy Mathew essays the role of Vijayam, the father of Shruthi and he plays an equally important role The role has been done to perfection. Special mention to Muthumani, who has put up a convincing performance in the film. Watch out for her performance in the second half and she is indeed a real talent. The movie also features KPAC Lalitha, Suresh Krishna, Ganapathi, Abu Salim etc., in passable roles and most of them have done their part well.

Script & Direction The script of the film has been penned by Joy Mathew and it has been neatly layered with realistic situations. The script, which is the backbone of the movie, is devoid of unwanted sequences and cliched elements. The content has everything in to hold the audiences glued to the movie and moreover, it also addresses some of the relevant issues, especially in connection with moral policing. The dialogues at some of the portions felt to be a bit dramatic.

Uncle is Girish Damodar's debut work as a film-maker and the director deserves due credits for making the film an engaging watch. It is never easy to package a film with a story line like this as the talent & the dexterity of a film-maker is quite important to deliver the required results and Girish has come out successful in that. He has made the best use of all the actors and has stayed loyal to the script.

Other Aspects Veteran cinematographer Alagappan has handled the cinematography department of the film and he has done a fine job. Editing by Shameer Muhammed is good but he could have used the scissors more on the first half. Music & BGM by Bijibal are impressive.



Overall View



One shouldn't expect a brisk paced thriller from Uncle as the movie is much more than that and has something more to offer than the regular thrills & the normal entertainment factors. The film does follow the pattern of a road movie throughout its running length.



The first half of the film is filled with the lighter moments with a big shadow cast over the character of Krishnakumar. His character has been well-developed in such a way that one would keep guessing about his characteristics and shades till the end. There are moments of tension that have been imparted to the audiences as well. On the other hand, it's in the second half where we get to see some drama and it has worked out well for the movie. The climax portions are the key highlights of the movie, which are indeed impactful ones.



However, the length of the movie could have been cut-shortened a bit, especially in the first half, which was found to be too lengthy. The overdosage of phone sequences may not go down well with all but the film's narrative pattern demanded the same. However, these are just minor flaws and the end product is a superior one.



Verdict



Uncle narrates a simple yet effective tale and the insights offered by the film are infinite, though-provoking and relevant.

