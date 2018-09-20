 »   »   »  Varathan Review: A Scintillating Experience That Deserves To Be Savoured From The Theatres!

Rating: 4.0 /5 Star Cast: Fahadh Faasil, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Dileesh Pothan, Jinu Joseph Director: Amal Neerad

The combo of Fahadh Faasil & Amal Neerad, who gave the Malayalam film audiences a spectacle in the form of Iyobinte Pusthakam, which released in the year 2014, is back in action with Varathan. Along with them, there is Aishwarya Lekshmi, who plays the leading lady and Nazriya Nazim too is a part of the project as one among the producers. It is indeed a big team, which is capable of coming up with a solid project. Has Varathan turned out to be worth the wait? Read Varathan review here to know more about the same.

The plot of Varathan revolves around a couple, Abin and Priya. They are settled in the Middle East and one day, Abin loses his job. Priya and Abin decide to go for a short vacation to her ancestral place and the events that unfold take forward Varathan.



The best thing is in the fact that Varathan has got most of the things right in it. Amal Neerad has packaged the film in a taut and stylish manner, which gives Varathan an all-new look. Due credits must be given to the writers for coming up with a plot, which doesn't question the sensibilities of the audiences. The plot of the film isn't anything new or novel but the writers have set the story in a different milieu and have taken forward the script, with the major elements unveiling as the film progresses. Moreover, Varathan is not just about the thrills and chills, but family and an emotional angle as well, which set the tempo of the film. It also addresses some issues, which are quite relevant.



Amal Neerad scores high by trying two different things. He tries his hands on the realistic village tale in the first half and when he shifts gear in the second, especially towards the end, the film-maker in him becomes simply unstoppable with the audiences getting some pumped-up moments. Importantly, the first and second halves have two different paces and that works for the film well. In films of this genre, what matters the most are the final moments, and Varathan scores high in those areas and makes it up for those minor glitches in the initial portions.



Fahadh Faasil is terrific in the role of Abin and he takes forward the role the way only in which he could do. In fact, he comes up with those goosebumps moments, which are to be savoured from the theatres. Once again, the director in Amal Neerad has perfectly used the actor in him. Aishwarya Lekshmi as Priya does complete justice to the character. Sharafudheen is indeed a revelation as he proves that he is one among the most talented young blocks around. Rest of the cast comprising of Dileesh Pothen, Arjun Ashokan, etc., have done a neat job.



The technical aspects of the film score higher. The variety of frames set by Littil Swayamp does help the film in giving it a stunning experience. Due credits to the music department handled by Sushin Shyam. This young man continues to impress with his background scores, which lift the scenes to newer heights. Editing by Vivek Harshan is also sharp and precise.



Varathan would easily find a place in the list of the best theatrical experiences of the recent times. Amal Neerad, in his own style, delivers a taut and sharp movie, which will keep you on toes. For the lovers of the genre, this one is simply not to be missed.