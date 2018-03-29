 »   »   » Vikadakumaran Review: An Entertainer That Stays At The Median Line!

Vishnu Unnikrishnan As Binu

Vishnu Unnikrishnan is definitely growing as a lead hero. In this film, the actor gets to portray the role of a struggling young advocate named Binu. Well, it is never easy to play such a role, especially considering the fact that court room scenes are quite hard to be done. Here, Vishnu Unnikrishnan has put up a fine performance and has added his own flavour to the character.



Manasa Radhakrishnan As Sindhu

Manasa Radhakrishnan portrays the role of a character named Sindhu, the leading lady of the movie. But disappointingly, she has got nothing much to do. Performance-wise, she has done a decent job in the movie.



Dharmajan As Manikandan

The actor plays the role of Manikandan, a clerk working at the chief judicial magistrate court. Meanwhile, some of his wits do hit the chord but it is a fact that more was expected from him. At the same time, his screen time could have been extended a bit.



Rest Of The Cast

Vikadakumaran also features a host of other prominent actors. Baiju is impressive in the role of an advocate and steals the show at at times, Indrans has done an excellent job in the short role that he had to do. Jinu Jose is quite effective in the negative role. Rafi was at his funny best but it times he did go overboard.



Script – YV Rajesh

Vikadakumaran has a proper story to narrate with some twists and turns to offer. The writer also has shown his intent to deliver a message through the story. The screenplay does hold the film well but goes loose at portions and certain characters looked underdeveloped. Some of the sequence might question your logic as well. Nevertheless, the script has elements to deliver an entertainer.



Direction – Boban Samuel

Boban Samuel is capable of crafting entertainers with comedy and thrilling elements in equal proportions and he proved that with Romans. Coming to Vikadakumaran, he got a layered story at his disposal and has packaged that neatly without much hiccups. But, his work is not at par with that of Romans. Quite a few eyebrows might be raised for the dramatic ways in which he has treated the courtroom sequences, but being an entertainer, the film demanded it.



Other Departments

Rahul Raj has set to tune the songs of the movie and they are just average. Ajay David Kachappilly is the cinematographer of the film and the film had indoor sequences dominantly and he has done a good job with those. Editing is by Deepu Joseph and he could have done a better job.

