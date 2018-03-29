 »   »   » Vikadakumaran Review: An Entertainer That Stays At The Median Line!

Related Articles
With Vikadakumaran, Vishnu Unnikrishnan is back in the lead role after the phenomenal success of Kattappanayile Rithwik Rohsan. The film, directed by Boban Samuel, is touted to be an entertainer and the movie is out in the theatres today (March 29, 2018).
Plot
Binu is a not so successful young advocate, who is yet to prove his brilliance. He has his own share of personal problems and once, important case comes on his way and he takes it up. What happens later has been narrated in Vikadakumaran.
At first, let's see how the cast & crew members of Vikadakumaran have fared for the movie..
Vishnu Unnikrishnan As Binu
Vishnu Unnikrishnan is definitely growing as a lead hero. In this film, the actor gets to portray the role of a struggling young advocate named Binu. Well, it is never easy to play such a role, especially considering the fact that court room scenes are quite hard to be done. Here, Vishnu Unnikrishnan has put up a fine performance and has added his own flavour to the character.
Manasa Radhakrishnan As Sindhu
Manasa Radhakrishnan portrays the role of a character named Sindhu, the leading lady of the movie. But disappointingly, she has got nothing much to do. Performance-wise, she has done a decent job in the movie.
Dharmajan As Manikandan
The actor plays the role of Manikandan, a clerk working at the chief judicial magistrate court. Meanwhile, some of his wits do hit the chord but it is a fact that more was expected from him. At the same time, his screen time could have been extended a bit.
Rest Of The Cast
Vikadakumaran also features a host of other prominent actors. Baiju is impressive in the role of an advocate and steals the show at at times, Indrans has done an excellent job in the short role that he had to do. Jinu Jose is quite effective in the negative role. Rafi was at his funny best but it times he did go overboard.
Script – YV Rajesh
Vikadakumaran has a proper story to narrate with some twists and turns to offer. The writer also has shown his intent to deliver a message through the story. The screenplay does hold the film well but goes loose at portions and certain characters looked underdeveloped. Some of the sequence might question your logic as well. Nevertheless, the script has elements to deliver an entertainer.
Direction – Boban Samuel
Boban Samuel is capable of crafting entertainers with comedy and thrilling elements in equal proportions and he proved that with Romans. Coming to Vikadakumaran, he got a layered story at his disposal and has packaged that neatly without much hiccups. But, his work is not at par with that of Romans. Quite a few eyebrows might be raised for the dramatic ways in which he has treated the courtroom sequences, but being an entertainer, the film demanded it.
Other Departments
Rahul Raj has set to tune the songs of the movie and they are just average. Ajay David Kachappilly is the cinematographer of the film and the film had indoor sequences dominantly and he has done a good job with those. Editing is by Deepu Joseph and he could have done a better job.
Overall View
Vikadakumaram has loads of elements, especially in its story, to qualify for the tag of a comedy thriller and the film does live up to the genre, at parts. The major portions of the film are set inside a court room and the makers have taken the creative liberties to make these sequences comical and thrilling at the same time. More importantly, the comedies in the film are pure and unadulterated and will serve well to the family audiences.
The film does take its own time to fall into the track. In fact, there are some dragging moments in the initial portions of the first half. Towards the second half, the movie does shift gears and things get more and more interesting towards the climax, with some well-placed twists. This inconsistent pace does affect the overall viewing experience of the film. At the same time, you have to keep aside logic to enjoy some of the portions.
Well, Vishnu Unnikrishnan-Dharmajan combo was projected as the major highlight of the movie and if you are expecting the same magic as that of Kattappanayile Rithwik Roshan, you might be disappointed.
Verdict
Vikadakumaran has a decent plot for a comedy thriller. The inconsistent pace does hamper the overall viewing experience at parts. Nevertheless, Vikadakumaran will be a decent watch, if you are okay with forgoing the loopholes.