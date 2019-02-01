Allu Ramendran Review: A Neat Entertainer Weaved From An Interesting Plot!

Rating: 3.5 /5 Star Cast: Kunchacko Boban, Aparna Balamurali, Chandini Sreedharan, Krishna Shankar, Nikhila Vimal Director: Bilahari

Allu Ramendran, Kunchacko Boban's first release of the year, had managed to get the attention of the movie buffs. While the posters were captivating, the teaser went a notch ahead and promised something interesting and entertaining. Has Allu Ramendran turned out to be the film that the audiences were waiting fir. Read Allu Ramendran review here to get the answer.

Plot

Allu Ramendran's story revolves around a police constable named Ramendran. He lives with his wife and sister. A frequent incident does put him in a state of trouble. The police jeep's tyre gets punctured each time that he drives the vehicle. Allu Ramachandran unravels this interesting mystery.

Screenplay & Direction

The core plot of Allu Ramendran is pretty simple but that base works pretty well for interesting developements filled with some fine sequences. The writers of Allu Ramendran does the necessary to keep those prospects in tact. It has ample dosage of light humuor sequences, especially in the first half of the movie where the plot gets established.

Bilahari has done a good job by making the film in a fresh manner with consistency as such plots have the tendency to go haywire after a point of time. The director in hims holds the thread together without falling out in between. He has used his actors too in a good way. However, the pace and the soomthness that we witnessed in the initial half goes missing somewhere in the second half. Here, the issue lies in the way when a simple narrative jumps into a dramatic tone. However, it doesn't pull down the film much.

Performances

Kunchacko Boban was really good in the role of Ramendran, a police character that we have not seen much in films. The frustrations and the attitude of the character have been well-presented by the actor. Salim Kumar scores extremely well in the role of SI and he makes it a point to give a good number of laughs. Chandni Sreedharan didn't have much to perform in the film whereas Aparana Balamurali portrayed her character pretty well. Allu Ramendran also features Sreenath Bhasi, Krishna Shankar, Dharmajan, Hareesh Kanaaran etc., in important roles.

Music & BGM

Songs by Shaan Rahmaan are good and the BGM too serves its purprose. Cinematography by Shyju Khalid does work well and adds the required freshness. Editing was fine even though some of the sudden changes weren't that convincing and smooth.

Verdict

With a thin-yet-interesting storyline and fresh narration, Allu Ramendran does join the league of well-crafted entertainers.