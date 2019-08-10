Ambili Movie Review: You Will Fall In Love With This Oddball!

Rating: 4.0 /5 Star Cast: Soubin Shahir, Naveen Nazim, Tanvi Ram, Jaffer Idukki Director: Johnpaul George

Ambili is the feel-good entertainer which features actor-director Soubin Shahir in the titular role. Naveen Nazim, the younger brother of Nazriya Nazim makes his movie debut with the movie, which is directed by Guppy fame Johnpaul George. Ambili is produced by Mukesh R Mehta, AV Anoop, and CV Sarathi, under the banner E4 Entertainment.

Did the movie succeed in impressing the audiences? Read Ambili movie review here to know....

Plot

Ambili (Soubin Shahir) is the son of an ex-army man. He is someone with a child-like mind and innocence, and is loved by everyone in his locality. Even though he has a childish nature, Ambili leads an independent life. Ambili's childhood friend Tina (Tanvi Ram) is in love with him. However, this match is disapproved by her brother Bobby (Naveen Nazim), a National-level cycling champion. How Ambili's goodness and positivity changes Bobby's mind forms the crux of the story.

Script & Direction

Johnpaul George, who made a fantastic debut with Guppy, makes a mark yet again with Ambili, which is truly a beautiful film in all senses. The director, who has also scripted the movie himself, breaks Malayalam cinema's conventional ideas of odd-balls, with the characterization of Ambili. The biggest plus point of the movie is that, it doesn't give space for unnecessary melodrama.

Director Johnpaul has also succeeded in bringing out the best from his brilliant star cast, especially the lead actor Soubin Shahir. However, the movie takes a long time divulge into the main plot, thus making the narrative fall into a slow pace. However, this little flaw doesn't stop Ambili from emerging as a heart-warming movie experience.

Performances

Soubin Shahir, who essays the titular character Ambili once again proves that he is one of the finest actors of contemporary Malayalam cinema, with his brilliant performance. The actor delivers a controlled yet charming performance as the man with child-like innocence, thus making his character totally loveable.

Naveen Nazim, the newcomer has played his character Bobby to near perfection, and is definitely here to stay. Tanvi Ram, who appears as Tina, has also handled her character gracefully. The rest of the star cast, including Jaffer Idukky, are good in their respective roles.

Technical Aspects

The visualisation by Sharan Velayudhan Nair, the director of photographer makes Ambili a total visual treat. Vishnu Vijay's beautiful songs and soulful background score totally sinks in with the narrative and creates the perfect mood.

Verdict

Ambili is an unconventional movie experience which will totally win your hearts with its beauty and simplicity. You will definitely fall in love with this odd-ball.