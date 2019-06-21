And The Oscar Goes To Movie Review: This One Will Leave You Inspired!

Rating: 3.0 /5 Star Cast: Tovino Thomas, Anu Sithara, Siddique, Vijayaraghavan, Salim Kumar Director: Salim Ahamad

And The Oscar Goes To is the Tovino Thomas starring movie, which is written and directed by National Award-winner Salim Ahamed. Anu Sithara appears as the female lead in the movie, which features Sreenivasan, Salim Kumar, Siddique, etc., in the other key roles.

Did And The Oscar Goes To succeed in impressing the audiences? Read the movie review to know....

Plot

Isaak Ibrahim (Tovino Thomas) is a young aspiring film-maker, who is extremely passionate about cinema. After a lot of struggle, he finally directs his debut film which emerges as huge success and becomes India's official entry to the Oscars. However, things were not as smooth as Isaak expected. What happens to Isaak's dreams forms the rest of the plot.

Script & Direction

Salim Ahamed, writer-director of And The Oscar Goes To, has succeeded in portraying the struggles of aspiring film-makers in a realistic manner. The well-executed screenplay has neatly narrated the journey of its protagonist and manages to connect well with the audiences. And The Oscar Goes To has beautifully portrayed how the relationships in film industry evolves after the success.

The director has also succeeded in bringing out the best from the actors, thus making the movie rich with some great performances. However, And The Oscar Goes To falls in to a slow pace in the second half, and looks stretched. A few scenes in the second half looks cliched and over-dramatic, which affects the overall watching experience.

Performances

Tovino Thomas has delivered a fantastic performance as the struggling film-maker Isaak Ibrahim. The actor's sincere, balanced portrayal of Isaak has helped the audiences in connecting with his character almost instantly. Anu Sithara, the leading lady has shined in her well-written role.

Salim Kumar, who plays a pivotal character, has once again amazed the audiences with his exceptional acting skills. The rest of the star cast, including Salim Kumar, Siddique, Lal, Vijayaraghavan, Appani Sharath, Nikki Hulowski, etc., have played their parts to near perfection.

Technical Aspects

Madhu Ambat, the senior cinematographer has done a brilliant job with the visualisation of the movie. Rasool Pookutty, who handles the sound design, deserves a special mention.

Bijibal, the National Award-winning musician has composed the music for And The Oscar Goes To. The excellent background score totally sinks in with the narrative of the movie, and succeeds in making it more impactful.

Verdict

And The Oscar Goes To is a sincere take on the life of the struggling film-makers and their journey. Don't miss this one if you are looking for some inspiration.