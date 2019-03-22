: Argentina Fans Kaattoorkadavu Movie Review: This One Is For Football Lovers!

Rating: 2.5 /5 Star Cast: Kalidas Jayaram, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Anu K Aniyan, Aneesh Gopal, Arjun Rathan Director: Midhun Manuel Thomas

Argentina Fans Kaattoorkadavu, which depicts the story of a few youngsters and their love for football, marks the comeback of director Midhun Manuel Thomas after the huge success of Aadu 2. Kalidas Jayaram essays the lead role in the movie, which features Aishwarya Lekshmi as the female lead. Argentina Fans Kaattoorkadavu is produced by Ashiq Usman for the banner Ashiq Usman Productions.

Did the much-awaited movie manage to impress the film lovers? Read the movie review to know…

Plot

Vipinan (Kalidas Jayaram) and Mehrunnissa Kadarkutti aka Mehru (Aishwarya Lekshmi) are childhood friends and football fans. Vipinan is a die-hard Argentina supporter and the head of Argentina Fans of their village, Kaattoorkadavu. Mehru, on the other hand, is a strong supporter of Brazil. The movie depicts how Vipinan and Mehru’s love blossoms and evolves despite the differences, in the backdrop of football tournaments.

Script & Direction



The story of Argentina Fans Kaattoorkadavu is penned by Ashokan Cheruvil. Director Midhun Manuel Thomas and John Manthrikal have jointly scripted the movie. The first half of the movie is totally dedicated to entertainment with some exciting moments and heart-warming comical sequences and doesn’t enter into the main plot.

But the cliched romance between the leads fails to make an impact. The screenplay loses its grip in the second half, where the movie enters into its main plot. The second half of the movie falls into an extreme slow pace, especially when it nears the climax. The predictable climax sequence couldn’t evoke the excitement in the audiences.

Performances

Kalidas Jayaram, the young actor who essayed the central character Vipinan, has played his part to near perfection. Aishwarya Lekshmi, who appeared as Mehru has scored with her charming screen presence and decent performance. But as a lead pair, the duo lacks the much-needed onscreen chemistry.



Anu K Aniyan and Arjun Ratan, the actors who rose to fame through the Karikku web series, make a great movie debut with the movie. Both the actors have done total justice to their respective roles and scored in comical sequences. The rest of the star cast is good in their respective roles.

Technical Aspects



Renadive, the director of photography scores with the beautiful visuals which creates a perfect backdrop for the movie. Lijo Paul’s editing is not up to the mark as the movie falls into slow place in the second half, and loses the impact.

Gopi Sundar, the National Award-winning musician has done a great job with the music score of the movie. The background score which goes hand-in-hand with the narrative deserves special applause. The super catchy songs, especially the 'Messy’ song, are the major highlights of the movie.

Verdict

Kalidas Jayaram-Aishwarya Lekshmi starrer does offer some good moments for the lovers of the game of football. Otherwise, Argentina Fans Kaattoorkadavu is a strictly average affair.